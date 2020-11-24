Employees of the Lewiston School District will receive a one-time stipend of as much as $900 to help cover the additional duties and extra hours they have worked during the coronavirus pandemic.
The school board approved the stipends, which will be funded through the federal coronavirus relief bill, at its Monday night meeting.
The district has received more than $1.5 million in federal monies to use for necessary coronavirus-related expenditures incurred between March and Dec. 30 and for pandemic-related expenses that were not included in the budget approved earlier this year.
Half of that money, or about $750,000, will go toward the stipends, while the remainder of the funds have been used for items like face coverings, plexiglass dividers and hiring more people to clean the schools.
“It’s a great way to spend that money to show everyone how much we appreciate them,” said school board member Staci Baldwin after the stipends were approved.
Full-time equivalent certificated, classified and administrative employees will receive $900, while those who are work less than that will receive a prorated amount.
The Lewiston Education Association, or teachers’ union, will still need to ratify the tentative agreement that covers the stipends in order for its certified members to receive the funds.
During the work session, the school board also discussed how Gov. Brad Little’s order to move Idaho back to Stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan has affected the school district.
Kimberly Eimers, the director of student services, said the largest impacts come in the arena of extracurricular activities like athletics. Currently no fans are allowed into athletic events. Those who want to watch the games will need to tune into a livestreaming.
Eimers also said the city of Lewiston’s recently passed mask mandate has reduced the amount of compliance issues the schools were seeing.
“We still have to (say) ‘Put your mask on,’ but now it’s not a matter of ‘I don’t have to’ because there is a requirement not only in the school district, but the community as well,” Eimers said.
The district mandated the use of face coverings in all of its schools at the beginning of November.
The district is not currently experiencing any staffing issues that could result in a temporary change to its current educational model, which provides face-to-face classes for all students. Earlier this month, the Clarkston School District had to switch its secondary students to remote learning because of the number of staff members who had to quarantine or isolate at home and because of a large uptick in student absences. Those students returned to a hybrid format of learning at the end of last week.
“We don’t see any building that we feel is hot or concerning,” said Superintendent Bob Donaldson. “I always do an analysis with an overlay of attendance and I think we are doing well.”
