Utilizing his new powers as Lewiston’s director of civil defense, City Manager Alan Nygaard today issued an emergency order closing all dine-in restaurants and bars and banning all gatherings of more than 10 people.
The order will go into effect just after midnight Thursday and extend for 12 days, according to the city. It does not include drive-through, delivery or takeout options or facilities.
Ten-minute parking for dedicated takeout orders has been established downtown and can be identified by green and white signs that read “10 minute parking.”
Nez Perce County had its first confirmed case on Tuesday, which was identified today to be an employee at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Lewiston.
In a statement from SEL, the company said the individual is self-isolating at home and is "doing well."
More information on the restrictions will be available in Thursday’s Tribune.