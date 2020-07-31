Economy shrinks at record pace

FILE - In this March 3, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. Federal Reserve officials are grappling this week with the timing and scope of their next policy moves at a time when the raging viral pandemic has weakened the U.S. economy. No major changes are likely when the Fed releases a statement Wednesday, July 29, after its two-day policy meeting ends and just before Powell holds a news conference. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)