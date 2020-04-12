Easter is perhaps the most sacred event in Christian churches. Yet this year, because of a global pandemic, pews are empty, baptisms and confirmations are delayed, Holy Communion is a do-it-yourself affair and services are being streamed online.
How these alterations affect Christians now and in the future is an issue of deep concern to many local pastors.
“I think this is what’s going on,” said the Rev. Joseph F. McDonald of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. “People are missing people, and they’re missing the fact that we are community and we are the body of Christ. I think for people who have that faith, it’s going to make Communion more real because we haven’t had it.”
But for those who attend church mainly at Christmas and Easter, McDonald said, it might have an adverse effect.
“They’ll show up, and the door’s going to be locked. What is that going to do to them? I worry about them. They’re showing up on Easter and Christmas because they’re trying to express (their religious longings), and they’re going to come this year and if they don’t know the churches are closed, well, I hope they don’t give up.”
Jeph Chavez and Mike Richardson of Echo Hills Church in Lewiston converted to drive-through prayer services for their congregations in early March. The pastors said they encouraged people who needed to pray or to have a blessing to stay in their car in the church’s parking lot, where the pastors could meet them at a safe distance and minister to their needs.
Since then, however, church services have switched entirely to an online platform. That makes it easier to connect with people during a social isolation period — but there are risks.
“There’s a disadvantage of people becoming comfortable with staying at home and doing church,” Chavez said. “How much of a digital footprint will we keep after the initial return of getting together (is uncertain), but there will be the potential pressure of staying online versus the important value of connection, (of) personal relationship that requires proximity.”
Both Chavez and Richardson said sharing their message with people over the internet can be difficult.
“There’s something about being present to people, and it’s really hard to have a relationship one way,” Richardson said. “It needs to take place between two people who are present. … We’re made for community. It’s going to Sunday gathering, that place where you can come together as family and be community.”
The long-term effects, Chavez said, “have the great potential of strengthening our faith overall. It’s easy to say you have faith when things are easy. When things get hard, the long-term effect for us … is actually flushing out and exposing periods of weakness in our faith. If we don’t address those, the long-term effect is, the faith of many will grow cold.”
“Crisis squeezes you and reveals what’s in your heart,” Richardson said. “If fear comes out, it’s a perfect opportunity to grow in love. We’re navigating the very real needs of today and realizing what we do today will have an impact tomorrow. … How do we stay people of faith, hope and love in the midst of uncertainty? How do we keep our heads in this situation?”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was one of the first denominations in the country to shut down public gatherings and services following the outbreak of coronavirus.
The church already had a well-developed system in place for families and others to worship at home and online.
Matthew Clegg, stake president of 10 regional wards, said church members have been able to stay connected, through technology, with church officials in Salt Lake City, who “prepared us to be able to worship and do those things at home as a family. The church has encouraged members to do a personal worship in their home and lead prayer and think about Jesus Christ ... specifically the last week of his life.”
Religious messages were broadcast throughout last week, culminating today in at-home Easter worship.
“It’s a message of hope in uncertain times,” Clegg said. “We recognize there are trials and challenges and times in our life when we think all is going well. We hope that our focus hasn’t changed. We believe that we can all return to a father in heaven through Jesus Christ.”
Church members were also urged to give up two meals on Good Friday and donate the money that would have been spent on that food to the church to distribute to charities.
Clegg said church leaders and members believe in following the guidance of civic and government leaders and “in times of challenge, it focuses people on what’s important in their lives.”
Because many denominations think about Communion, or the Eucharist, differently, some Protestant congregations have been given the go-ahead from church officials to have Communion in their own homes, relying on bread, grape juice, water or wine they may have in their pantries.
But in the Roman Catholic church, only priests are allowed to preside over the sacrament of Eucharist and are obliged to celebrate Mass every day.
McDonald, of St. Mary’s, said priests have been given special permission from the Vatican during this pandemic to say Mass alone or with only a deacon or possibly another person present.
He has been doing that, but he said he keenly feels the absence of his congregation.
“When I say Mass, it’s just weird, and, gosh, I’m so hungry for the community. And the people are now hungry to do that,” McDonald said.
He meets people on the sidewalk who ask when will this be over so they can return to church.
“It’s this outpouring of crazy faith. It’s been amazing for me, but it’s been really weird. … This week I wrote (in a church newsletter) how we can still be in community and have that spiritual community. We see each other on the sidewalk and can pray for each other or write notes and emails. But we say Mass in an empty church.
“It was an empty tomb that led us to be grounded in our faith, and now we have empty churches, which right now seem like empty tombs. But on Easter, an empty tomb became a real sign of hope.”
