Washington Rep. Mary Dye’s effort to establish a wild horse training program within the state prison system has been tripped up, at least temporarily, by a last-minute gubernatorial veto.
The bill passed the House and Senate unanimously in February. However, it was among the 147 bills and line-item appropriations that Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed last week, in response to fiscal concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
The vetoes are projected to save about $235 million in the 2020 supplemental operating budget, as well as another $210 million in the 2021-23 biennium.
A second Dye measure providing an additional $400,000 for Department of Fish and Wildlife invasive species inspection stations was also vetoed. However, her legislation appropriating an extra $600,000 for the Superior Court system in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties was signed into law.
Dye, R-Pomeroy, said the governor almost certainly would have signed the wild horse and invasive species bills, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m disappointed, because both measures took an enormous effort to get through the Legislature,” she said in a news release. “However, it’s understandable, given the fact that the governor’s order to prevent the spread of the virus have effectively shut down our state’s economy, and there’s no doubt the state operating budget will be impacted.”
Dye said she’ll keep pushing for both proposals in the future.
The wild horse legislation was modeled on a successful program in Arizona, where state prison inmates learn how to train horses that are removed from federal lands.
The program helps address the overpopulation of wild horses on western lands, while teaching inmates how to “gentle” the animals. They train them to get used to humans, so the horses can be put up for adoption by the general public.
Dye’s bill appropriated $166,100 for a feasibility study to consider whether a wild horse program could be established at the Coyote Ridge Correctional Center in Connell.
“The inmates in Arizona learn employable skills and have a very low recidivism rate,” Dye said. “I had hoped the program at Coyote Ridge would include a partnership with Walla Walla Community College to reinstate its farrier program.”
Her invasive species appropriation provided $400,000 for additional Fish and Game border inspections. The intent was to prevent quagga and zebra mussels from gaining a foothold in Washington’s waterways.
The two species have decimated fisheries in the Great Lakes region and elsewhere in the country. They can be transmitted from one region to another by attaching to boats or other watercraft.
“The threat of zebra and quagga mussels invading our rivers and waterways is a far greater risk to our Northwest Pacific salmon than the Snake River dams,” Dye maintained.
While Inslee quashed those proposals, he signed another proviso Dye was able to add to the supplemental operating budget which provides $600,000 for Superior Court support in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.
The money is intended to defray the cost of visiting judges and other expenses incurred after Judge Scott Gallina was charged with six counts of felony sexual misconduct.
Gallina has denied any wrongdoing and is on paid administrative leave while contesting the charges.
“Meanwhile, the bills are stacking up for visiting judges and travel time,” Dye said. “This money ensures the local courts will have the financial resources needed to continue providing justice and essential services until the case is resolved.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.