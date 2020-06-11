Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘We’re going to need a vaccine for the entire world’

The top U.S. infectious disease specialist called the coronavirus pandemic his “worst nightmare” and warned that the deadly outbreak is far from over.
In just a few months, COVID-19 has devastated countries around the world, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday in online comments to the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, an industry group.
Societies, businesses and economies have all suffered as people have sequestered themselves to prevent the spread of the virus and inundation of health systems with severely ill patients. Now that some nations and states are emerging from lockdowns, there’s still a risk that the virus will also return, Fauci said.
The infection won’t “burn itself out with mere public health measures,” he said. “We’re going to need a vaccine for the entire world, billions and billions of doses.”
The head of the infectious disease agency since 1984, Fauci emerged early on as one of the leading voices in the battle by President Donald Trump’s administration against the pandemic. His statements have sometime run counter to the president’s on topics such as when and whether restrictions should be eased, and he and the White House virus task force have recently been sidelined with fewer appearances before the media.
The U.S. has more coronavirus cases than any other country, with about 2 million, and leads the world in pandemic deaths with more than 112,000. Meanwhile, as states such as New Jersey lift stay-at-home orders, Trump has cheered the revival of U.S. employment numbers and stock-market gains.
More than 100 vaccines are in development against the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. While some have been predicted for delivery as early as this year, they must first show safety and effectiveness in human tests that are already underway.
Fauci has said since the beginning of the outbreak that it will take at least 12 to 18 months to deliver a protective shot. That’s already an accelerated schedule, as most vaccines have taken five years or more to design, test and manufacture for widespread use.
TNS