Don Poe Community Spirit Award goes to Chris Loseth

Organizers of a prestigious award ceremony said the event may look a lot different today, but the goal of honoring outstanding community volunteers will not be sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 13th annual “Breakfast for Kids” will be livestreamed at 8 a.m. by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley to honor Chris Loseth, CEO of Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union.
Loseth is the latest recipient of the Don Poe Community Spirit Award, named after “one of the most selfless and iconic leaders in our community,” said Jon Evans, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley.
“There are so many other folks who do such amazing work, we felt it was important to recognize these outstanding people with this award on an annual basis,” Evans said.
Loseth has been at the helm of the credit union for 31 years, where he oversees 264 employees, 20 branches and 10 new locations in various stages of construction. In addition, he has served on the Lewis-Clark State College Foundation, the Asotin-Anatone School District Board, Idaho Credit Union League and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation.
Evans said Loseth regularly volunteers for a wide variety of community programs, such as serving grilled cheese sandwiches at the Boys and Girls Club, and was a founding member of the former ROC Rescue Mission and an honorary chairman for Twin County United Way in 2012.
“Chris’s list of accomplishments in and around the community is amazing, as is the fact that he has consistently been a servant leader for so many years,” Evans said. “Equally impressive is the fact that he instills this service mindset as a core foundation for his team at P1FCU. Chris is also one of the most accessible CEOs I have ever met, and he has an enormous heart for children in our community.”
Diane and Tom Turnbow, owners of Printcraft Printing, were last year’s recipients of the Don Poe award. They lauded Loseth’s leadership and community involvement, saying his encouragement of employees to volunteer is an “immeasurable” asset to the region.
“Not only are they generous with dollars donated, they are generous with their time to many organizations,” the Turnbows said in a written statement. “They run the banking portion of many of the valley’s top nonprofit fundraisers and do so with smiles and top-notch service. Thank you Chris for leading your strong organization and giving back to our community.”
Joe Hall, owner of the Ford Motor dealership in Lewiston and a previous recipient, said Loseth is the epitome of a community supporter and deserving of the honor.
“Chris has led P1FCU into a dominant position in the credit union industry,” Hall said. “One key to this success had been Chris’ leadership and belief in supporting the community. Chris gives a lot of his time personally, as well as providing time for his employees to serve.”
Previous recipients of the award are the Turnbows, Tony Fernandez, Joy and Bruce Finch, William Mannschreck, Don and JoAnn Poe, Gary Prasil, A.L. “Butch” Alford Jr., Gary and Jutta Hughes, Hall, Tony Copeland, Don McQuary and MaryLee Frazier.
The Boys and Girls Clubs serve approximately 3,900 kids in Lewiston and Clarkston branches. Evans said the COVID-19 pandemic has “turned our world completely upside down,” but they are still offering services at the Lewiston Clubhouse in the Orchards.
“We have worked very closely with our local health departments, hospitals and other agencies to make sure we were putting all of the necessary safeguards and safety protocols in place that we can,” Evans said Wednesday. “Once we had those in place, we then consolidated all of our services to our Lewiston Clubhouse, which meant having to shut down our Clarkston Club during this time. We also prioritized our service to families of medical personnel, first responders and working families who have no other alternatives for care for their children.”
Evans said the club has been consistently serving between 40-50 families, including, “thanks to a great partnership with the Asotin School District,” the ability to offer breakfast and lunch to all kids who attend.
“On the financial side, the pandemic has created a huge hit for us, which is one of the reasons why we are moving forward with our annual breakfast on a virtual platform,” Evans said. “Depending on how much longer some of the restrictions stay in place, and also depending on how long it takes us to ramp back up and parents feel comfortable sending their kids, we could be looking at as much as a $300,000-$400,000 hit to our annual budget over the next few months. We also anticipate things to be tough for at least the next 12 months. “
Community support has been especially important during these uncertain times, Evans said. The breakfast typically generates around $62,000 in donations, and organizers are hoping the virtual event is just as successful.
“CCI/Speer has stepped up to match the first $10,000 that is raised during the event,” Evans said.
Several local businesses will be serving takeout breakfast options during the virtual breakfast, including Hot Shot Espresso, McDonald’s, Taco Time, Rosauers, Red Lion and Hazel’s Good Eats.
