Several events of the 36th annual Dogwood Festival, typically held in April in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, have been rescheduled for later this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Art Under the Elms, the festival’s signature event, has been rescheduled for July 24-26 on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.
The annual Seaport River Run will start at 9 a.m. July 25, featuring 2.9- and 6.1-mile courses, both of which start at Swallows Park in Clarkston.
The annual Dogwood Show and Shine car, truck and motorcycle show will be held on the LCSC campus July 26.
The Confluence Grape and Grain beer and wine tasting has been rescheduled to Aug. 14 at the LCSC Center for Arts and History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
A performance of the play May’s Vote, organized by the League of Women Voters of the Lewis-Clark Valley, will be rescheduled to a later date.
The Stephen Lyman Memorial Children’s Art Exhibit, the annual AKC All Breed Dog Show and the 35th annual Dogwood Quilt Show won’t be rescheduled.
“While there are no events in April, the beauty of our valley and the many dogwoods in bloom gives us cause to celebrate,” said Debi Fitzgerald, Dogwood event organizer and director for the Center for Arts & History and Community Education at LCSC. “The community is encouraged to continue the festival this year by taking walks, keeping a safe distance from others, through the neighborhoods and parks where so many of the dogwood trees are on display during the month.”