A Clarkston doctor has figured out a way to safely test patients for COVID-19 while saving valuable personal protective equipment.
Personal protective equipment, or PPE, is running short across the country, and doctors and nurses testing patients for the COVID-19 need to wear it during each test, further diminishing supplies.
Dr. Anubhav Kanwar, who specializes in infectious diseases, tropical medicine and traveler’s health at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, saw a way to minimize the use of PPE when testing suspected COVID-19 patients that would be safe for the medical providers collecting the samples.
Drawing from his experience working with anaerobic bacteria during an infectious disease fellowship at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, from 2015-18, Kanwar shared an idea with Tri-State Memorial Hospital Facility Coordinator James Aeseby. He would reverse engineer a greenhouse into something similar to the glass chambers with rubber gloves he used during his fellowship.
At Case Western, Kanwar stuck his hands into long rubber gloves that stretched into an airless glass chamber so he could manipulate items in the anaerobic environment in which he often worked with Clostridioides difficile, or C.diff, a common bacteria that causes diarrhea and colitis, an inflammation of the colon.
Kanwar, with help from Aeseby, converted a greenhouse to create a completely safe chamber for a doctor or nurse to stand in and take samples from suspected COVID-19 patients. The greenhouse has the long rubber gloves sticking outward so that medical personnel can stand safely inside without using a new gown, mask, gloves or face shield for every test.
“When a person gets tested for COVID-19, which is a nasal swab, he or she invariably will cough, because the swab is going deeper,” Kanwar said. “When he is coughing, he is generating a gas cloud of droplets, which contains the virus. The person next to him, which is often a doctor or a nurse, can get sprayed by these droplets, which contains millions of viruses based on how sick that person is.”
The greenhouse is better at protecting health care workers from contamination from patients than if they were wearing typical protective gear, because with standard PPE their hair, some of their clothes and their shoes are still exposed, Kanwar said.
“This is a risk for health care workers,” he said. “They can get self-contaminated when they change their PPE or if they touch their hair. You can wash your hands with soap or alcohol, but you don’t wash your hair until you go home. I am 100 percent sure that people are touching their hair, and if they touch their mouth, their nose or their eyes it could get in their body and cause an infection.”
Health care workers in China, Italy and elsewhere have been infected by either caring for patients with COVID-19 or taking swabs for testing. The greenhouse eliminates one significant situation where workers have been infected, Kanwar said.
Patients are protected from cross-contamination because the rubber gloves are disinfected with alcohol after each patient, and the health care worker also puts on a new pair of large, disposable gloves over the rubber gloves each time.
Kanwar believes his idea can be copied inexpensively at other hospitals. The first greenhouse converted at Tri-State cost about $700 to complete and took three days. Since then, a smaller greenhouse was converted into a similar testing chamber for about $400 to $500.
“Please, (other hospitals) can make it,” Kanwar said. “I can make myself available to help them design it. I’m happy to be available to work with anyone.”
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.