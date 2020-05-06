Will high school-aged players get to play America’s pastime this summer? We’re about to find out.
The chairman of Idaho American Legion baseball, Charles “Abe” Abrhamson, told the Tribune on Tuesday that there is a meeting set for around noon today to discuss the fate of the sport for this summer.
Almost a month ago, the The Americanism Commission of the American Legion, in consultation with national commander James William “Bill” Oxford, anounced the cancellation of all eight regional tournaments as well as the World Series for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the national organization left it in the hands of leaders at the local level to make determinations on their seasons.
On April 7, Abrahamson said the hope was there would be a season.
Signs clearly are pointing in that direction. Another source told the Tribune on Tuesday a member of the Idaho High School Activities Association board would be attending today’s meeting, a sign a suspension of the season might well be lifted and play would take place.
Washington American Legion baseball chairman Don Hays canceled that state’s summer season April 8.
Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little allowed the state’s stay-at-home order to expire and set into motion Phase 1 of reopening the state. In that, protocols are set out defining what is allowed and for organizations to have an operational plan in place to assure physical distancing.
On Thursday, Lewiston Little League sent out an email to parents saying the league officially would start practices May 12 as long as there were no new outbreaks of COVID-19. Coaches from the organization also emailed the new protocols from the group as well as the Stage 1 protocols from the state to parents of children who will be playing this spring.
Abrahamson said in early April that because of the cancellation of national and regional tournaments, there would be no drop-dead date on when state play would be concluded.
However, the thought looks to be if there would be a season conducted, it would be done in a June-July-first part of August timeframe.
“We’re still planning on holding district tournaments for the Single-A (freshmen to juniors in high schools) and Double-A (juniors in high school to college freshmen) tournaments,” Abrahamson told the Tribune at the time.
In Idaho, there are 2,127 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 65 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday. In Nez Perce County, there have been 65 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, with 18 deaths, the most in the state. In Latah County, where the Moscow Blue Devils Post 6 Legion team is based out of, there have been just five confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 1,171,510 confirmed cases, with a total of 68,279 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbs to 1,204,475, with a total of 71,078 deaths, as of 10:30 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday.
This year’s American Legion Northwest Region tournament was to be Aug. 5-9 in Gillette, Wyo., while the World Series was set to take place Aug. 13-18 in Shelby, N.C. Idaho Falls Post 56 won last year’s regional, which took place at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field, then won the World Series.
Between all three leagues American Legion conducts throughout Idaho, which includes B-level teams (13- to 16-year-olds) there were a total of 123 teams in 2019.
The directors of the state originally scheduled a conference call for Friday to revisit the postponement, but moved it to today. Abrahamson said in early April there was no official date for when the postponement would be lifted, but at the time he did note one team already had canceled their season and was flooded with more than 600 comments on their Facebook page in about a two-hour time period.
“I’m very optimistic we get to play a season, whether its a full season or a condensed season,” Abrahamson said in early April.
The biggest reason Abrahamson wants to get some semblance of a season in the books is for the group of seniors, who did not get a chance to play at the high school level this year. The IHSAA canceled the spring sports season April 17.
Patti Meshinshnek, president of the Lewis-Clark American Legion Baseball Executive Board, which oversees the Twins and the Cubs, the Double-A and Single-A level teams Post 13 fields, said April 7 they could wait as long as the middle of May before some kind of decision would have to be made.
However, one of the challenges facing American Legion baseball is where they will play their games. Most of those games take place on high school fields (the Twins and Cubs play their games at Harris Field) and because those fields fall under school district jurisdiction, teams could have a hard time find places to play on short notice.
An example of this is the first-year B-level team Lewis-Clark Post 13 is unveiling this season, which currently is scheduled to play teams from the Spokane region. Meshinshnek said in early April that could present problems but the goal still would be to move forward with the team for this year.
As of right now, Post 13’s top team is scheduled to begin the season with a June 3 doubleheader on the road against the Kennewick Outlaws, with a Little League clinic to take place at 3 p.m. June 7 at Harris Field. The team’s first home game is set for 7:30 p.m. June 11 as part of the Dwight Church Tournament against Mercedes-Benz of Seattle.
As of April 14, its previous update on its Facebook page, the Moscow Baseball Association, which oversees the Blue Devils, said tryouts for this year’s team have been postponed to Sunday.
