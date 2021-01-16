Lewis-Clark State College hosted its second COVID-19 testing day Friday as students and employees prepared for the start of the spring semester next week.
About 300 people were expected to get a free test in the Williams Conference Center. This round of testing focused on students who live on campus, student-athletes, those who need to participate in clinicals or teaching internships, and interested faculty and staff.
The college will know how many people tested positive by Monday morning, but President Cynthia Pemberton said she doesn’t expect a switch to a fully remote format.
Last week the college administered 104 tests to students and received no positive test results.
“It tells me that our students want a live, interactive campus experience, and they know for us to have that, we have to be COVID-free, basically,” Pemberton said. “We’ve got to keep the pandemic at bay in our campus community, and the fact that (all the tests from the first round came back negative) overwhelms me with pride and appreciation.”
To determine how classes are taught, the college relies on its operations matrix. If more than 26 students need to be housed in isolation on campus, then LCSC would have to switch to a fully remote delivery model.
As of Friday, only one student was in on-campus isolation at Clearwater Hall.
If the test results turn out favorably, the college plans to offer 62 percent of its classes face-to-face, 24 percent online, 8 percent in a hybrid structure and 6 percent through virtual live remote options. Traditionally, LCSC offers about 80 percent of its instruction face-to-face.
“The majority, or 76 percent, of our instruction this spring will involve real time interactions with a faculty member,” Pemberton said. “That’s unheard of.”
LCSC has used a Pennsylvania-based company called GENETWORx for the testing. The company will continue to work with the college on smaller scale testing as needs arise, said Andy Hanson, the college’s vice president of student affairs.
Robert Parsons, the project manager for GENETWORx, said the company will continue to provide the supplies and personal protective equipment needed for future testing. LCSC faculty from nursing and health sciences and the athletic training staff volunteered to administer the tests.
The test used has a 99 percent accuracy rate and results are returned within 48 hours after the company’s lab in Richmond, Va., receives them.
“The accuracy for these tests is incredibly important,” said Jenna Chambers, the clinical coordinator of the nursing program.
Chambers was on site Friday to help administer the mid-nasal laryngeal tests, which require a swab from both nostrils.
Pemberton, who also was tested Friday, said the process isn’t as uncomfortable as the deep nasal swab.
Sophomore Dakota Hall, of Steptoe, Wash., described the sensation of his first COVID-19 test as a tickle deep in his nose. Hall said he’s supportive of LCSC’s testing efforts and the modalities of education provided to students.
“I feel we should do whatever it takes to get past this,” he said. “What’s going to make a difference is how people treat it and what we do to get there.”
Since Jan. 4, the college has had six confirmed cases at its main campus and one in Coeur d’Alene. Four of those cases remain active in Lewiston. During the fall semester, the college had 152 confirmed cases.
