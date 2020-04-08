COVID-19 survivor offers hope

COVID-19 survivor Anna Fortunato poses for a portrait in her room at The Arbors assisted living community in Jericho, N.Y. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Fortunato, 90, says people should keep fighting the new coronavirus and that, "If I did it, you can do it." For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. (AP Photo/Gabriella Bruzzese)