Idaho health officials announced Thursday that COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the state through the first 11 months of this year, behind heart disease and cancer, and top cause in November.
Preliminary figures from the Department of Health and Welfare indicate the virus was the leading cause of death in November, when 349 COVID-related fatalities occurred.
Another 33 deaths were reported statewide Thursday — including three in north central Idaho — which brings the total since the pandemic began to 1,136.
Only a portion of those count toward the “leading cause of death” statistic, health officials said.
“Leading causes of death are based on the underlying cause of death, which is the condition that began the chain of events that ultimately led to the person’s death,” the agency noted in a news release.
In such cases, COVID-19 would be listed as the primary cause of death on a death certificate. Someone with terminal cancer, on the other hand, wouldn’t necessarily be included in the statistic simply because they had COVID-19 when they died.
The preliminary figures indicate COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in 247 Idaho deaths in November, as well as 863 deaths since the beginning of the year. Both numbers could change because of the lag time between when a death occurs and when the death certificate is completed and processed.
Through the first 11 months of this year, Idaho has reported 14,496 deaths from all causes. That’s about 1,300 more than occurred during the same period last year. It’s also more fatalities than for any full year since at least 2010, according to Department of Health and Welfare vital statistics reports.
Gov. Brad Little cited COVID-19’s increasing death toll during a news conference Thursday, saying in multiple counties, “the morgues are full and they’re starting to ask for refrigerated trailers to hold the bodies.”
Hospitals are also being overwhelmed, he said, and could soon begin rationing services under crisis standards of care.
“We’re fast approaching the point where we may not have enough beds, critical care doctors, nurses and technicians to handle the number of COVID-19 patients,” Little said. “If the state has to activate crisis standards of care, you or someone you love may be turned away from a hospital or given a lower standard of care because there are too few resources to go around.”
People can disagree with the death statistics and case counts all they want, he said, “but the situation in our hospitals right now isn’t something you can debate. They aren’t fudging the numbers. They have absolutely no incentive to make the current situation seem worse than it is. The problem facing our medical facilities is real.”
Little was joined at the news conference by intensive care nurse Kristen Connelly, as well as Coeur d’Alene pulmonologist Dr. Robert Scoggins.
Connelly said it breaks her heart to see the trauma and suffering COVID-19 patients go through every day. She recalled one woman, a young mother, who refused to give in, who fought for every breath, but who ultimately succumbed to the disease.
“That’s just one story, but you can walk into the ICU and go from room to room to room and see that same level of fear and loneliness,” she said. “As health care workers, we carry those stories with us. I think of that mom every single day. I feel like I owe it to her, to honor her life. She’s not just a number, not just a statistic.”
Scoggins said COVID-19 is unlike any other viral infection he’s ever seen.
“This is not the flu,” he said, referring to a common claim by those who oppose any public health mandates. “The number of patients and severity of the illness is much greater.”
Despite such comments, Little once again declined to impose a statewide mask mandate, saying compliance will be greater if any such mandates are approved at the local level. He also emphasized personal responsibility and consideration for others.
“We will continue to improve access to testing and continue to move towards broadly available therapeutics and vaccines,” he said. “Those things are the responsibility of government. But government alone isn’t going to solve our problems.”
The solution, Little said, is for individuals to choose to modify their personal behavior — to wear masks in public, avoid large gatherings and maintain social distance.
“Our success or failure comes down to the personal decision to protect our loved ones and exercise personal responsibility,” he said. “Our individual choices can prevent the need to ration health care in the coming weeks and months. Please make the right choice.”
Little’s comments drew a rapid response from Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, who blasted the governor for failing to take more aggressive action.
“A statewide mask mandate is the only option Idaho has left to reduce the coronavirus death toll,” Nelson said in a news release. “Over 2,000 Idahoans tested positive for COVID-19 (on Wednesday), and our hospitals are inches away from implementing a crisis standard of care. (They) may not be able to provide lifesaving care to you or your family if we continue down our current path.”
North central Idaho reported 81 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Thursday, along with the three new fatalities.
That includes 29 cases and one additional death in Clearwater County, 13 cases and one new death in Idaho County, 18 new cases in Latah County, six in Lewis County and 15 new cases and one additional fatality in Nez Perce County.
As has been the case throughout the fall, most of the new cases involved people younger than 60. They now account for 80 percent of the 6,414 total cases reported in the region.
However, people age 60 and older account for all but one of the 64 deaths reported to date in the five-county district.
Another 23 cases were reported in southeastern Washington Thursday, including 15 in Whitman County and eight in Asotin County. There were no new fatalities.
In other coronavirus-related news:
Tomato Bros. restaurant in Clarkston introduced a new outside area in a tent in its parking lot where customers can eat on-site and comply with Washington state’s ban on inside dining to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
The tent is heated, and the tables are placed 6 feet apart to allow customers to be socially distanced while they dine, said Bruce Finch, vice president of Happy Day Corp., which operates Tomato Bros.
