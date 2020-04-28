The Asotin County Public Health District reported its second death related to COVID-19 on Monday, plus one more positive test, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 17.
Nez Perce County also reported two new deaths and one more confirmed case. The two deaths were women in their 80s and the new confirmed case is a man in his 40s, according to figures posted on Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s website.
There are now 50 confirmed cases in Nez Perce County, 15 deaths and nine more probable cases.
No other additional deaths or positive tests were reported Monday in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington.
The health department reported the new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Asotin County is recovering at home and is known to have been in contact with a previous COVID-19 patient. All 17 of the confirmed patients, the health department said, have recovered or are recovering at home. None are hospitalized. All other details regarding personal information is not being released to protect the patients’ privacy.
Whitman County has previously reported 16 positive cases with at least 580 negative cases. No cases have been reported in Garfield County.
Sundie Hoffman, Asotin County health department educator, said the department has not been tracking the total number of tests administered because not all the providers were giving the department the information and the Washington Department of Health doesn’t provide the information to county health departments. She said, however, that “several hundred” tests have been conducted.
Tara Macke of Public Health – Idaho North Central District, also said her department does not keep track of the total number of COVID-19 tests given in the five-county region of north central Idaho. That information, she noted, is kept with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Public records requests asking for the total number of tests conducted were submitted by the Lewiston Tribune to state health departments in both Idaho and Washington, but no information was immediately available Monday afternoon.
Latah County has had four confirmed cases; Idaho County has had three and no cases have been reported in Lewis or Clearwater counties or at Nimiipuu Health.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.