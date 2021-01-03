The city of Lewiston may ring in the new year by bringing back its moratorium on utility bill late fees and shutoffs to help residents cope with the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
City Manager Alan Nygaard said the city first enacted a moratorium via an emergency order on March 27. It applied citywide, including customers from the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, the Lewiston Orchards Sewer District and the Central Orchards Sewer District. It was amended twice, first to remove the end date and the second time to set the end date on May 31.
There has been no moratorium in place since then, and City Councilor Cari Miller has recently been pushing to bring it back to the table. It will be one of several topics discussed at Monday’s city council work session.
Miller said she would like to see a moratorium put in place for the next three months.
“It gives people a little bit of relief because if they do miss one (bill), they don’t get hit with that late charge,” Miller said of the $25 penalty. “And getting a shutoff notice generates a certain amount of stress, and people are already under a lot of stress.”
The moratorium would also take some pressure off the already-stretched-thin city staff, which won’t have to process the fees and notices and field calls from people trying to deal with them. City departments have suffered multiple absences over the last few months because of COVID-19 infections.
Miller said she still expects the city’s utility billing department to continue working with delinquent customers to help get them current on their bills, as it always has.
“They don’t just shut things off without attempting to contact them and work with them,” Miller said. “My intent is to take the stressful pieces off, the extra fees, the notice in the mail, but still work with people to make sure they’re current on their utility bills. But let’s just give them a little bit of grace and a little bit of a break from those things. It’s stressful for people to pay bills all the time, and right now it’s just exacerbated in this situation.”
The city also has an ongoing income-contingent “circuit breaker” program for reducing utility bills that was enacted after the council increased water and wastewater revenues by 40 percent in 2018 to help pay for treatment plant upgrades.
Nygaard said he expects the lapsed moratorium from earlier this year will serve as a starting point for Monday’s discussion.
“There’s a cost and there’s effort and there’s good points and bad points to doing that, so we’ll walk through those,” he said.
Monday’s work session will begin at 3 p.m., and may be viewed online via the city’s Facebook page or by visiting cityoflewiston.org.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.