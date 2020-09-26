Health officials in the region reported one more death and 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Brady Woodbury, the administrator of the Asotin County Health District, said a man between the ages of 60-80 died from the disease Thursday. He was a Clarkston resident, bringing the total number of deaths reported in the county to three.
Latah County reported the largest uptick Friday with 33 new cases, bringing the total in the county to 410.
A news release from Gritman Medical Center in Moscow stated the seven-day positivity rate of COVID-19 is at 9.7 percent. The hospital’s 14-day positivity rate stands at 6.92 percent, showing a steep increase over the past seven days.
Three patients have been admitted to the hospital for inpatient care, according to the release.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 52 new cases in the five-county region it covers.
The 33 positive tests in Latah County included 10 men and 21 women between the ages of 18-29, one girl between the ages of 5-12, and one female between the ages of 13-17.
Idaho County had nine new cases. They included one boy and one girl 4 years old or younger, one girl between the ages of 5-12, two females between the ages of 13-17, one man between the ages of 18-29, one woman in her 30s, and one man and one woman in their 40s.
Clearwater County reported five new cases, including one boy and girl between the ages of 5-12, one man and one woman in their 40s, and one woman in her 70s.
Nez Perce County had four new cases, including a girl between the ages of 5-12, a man and a woman between the ages of 18-29, and a woman in her 40s.
Lewis County added one more case to its total. A man in his 50s tested positive.
In southeastern Washington, Whitman County reported 28 new cases, bringing the total to 1,240. Three females and six males under the age of 19, and seven women and 12 men between the ages of 20-39 tested positive. One person who previously reported as positive is still hospitalized, while the others are stable and self-isolating, according to a news release.
Along with the one death reported in Asotin County, six new cases were reported Friday. Demographics for the individuals who tested positive were not immediately available.
Nimiipuu Health reported two new cases, according to Kayeloni Scott, the spokesperson for the Nez Perce Tribe. It’s not known if the Nimiipuu cases were reported to the health district. The total number of cases at Nimiipuu is 167.
No new cases were reported in Garfield County on Friday.
Four cases reported at Winchester facility
A weekly summary released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on COVID-19 in long-term care facilities shows that Lakeside Assisted Living in Winchester has four cases among its residents and staff.
A phone call to the facility seeking more information was not returned Friday.
The Lewiston Orchards branch of Prestige Care and Rehabilitation added two more positive tests at the facility, bringing the total to 48 cases.
North Central District releases public health alert
Public Health – Idaho North Central District released a public health alert Friday, detailing how long people should isolate or quarantine if they test positive or come into close contact with a COVID-19 positive person.
Below are the recommendations:
For most patients with COVID-19, isolation and precautions can be discontinued 10 days after the onset of symptoms and after the person no longer has a fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications as long as other symptoms have improved.
Patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms may need to extend the duration of their isolation and precautions for up to 20 days after symptom onset. This is recommended for health care workers who experienced severe to critical illness or health care workers who are severely immunocompromised and were not asymptomatic throughout their infection.
Individuals who never develop COVID-19 symptoms can discontinue their isolation and other precautions being taken 10 days after the collection date of their first positive test. In most cases, the CDC does not recommend repeat testing to determine the end of the infectious period.
Most people deemed to be a close contact to someone who has COVID-19 are recommended to quarantine for 14 days after the last contact with the infected person. Close contacts should remain at home while monitoring for any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
In a group living situation, the quarantine period may be extended if the close contact is exposed to others in the home who develop symptoms during or after the original quarantine period.
If a person does not develop symptoms or has a negative test during the quarantine period, they are still asked to continue their quarantine for the full 14 days after the last exposure to a known case.
Retesting within a three month period after the date of symptom onset is not recommended for individuals who were symptomatic with COVID-19 and who after recovery remain asymptomatic.
Individuals who develop new symptoms consistent with COVID-19 during the three month period after their initial symptom onset may be retested if an alternative etiology cannot be determined.
