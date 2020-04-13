After having raised a family, I’ve never gotten out of the habit of picking up a few extra items when I go to the grocery store, if they’re on sale. So another bag of rice for the pantry, a chicken or two for the freezer.
I stay adequately supplied with toilet paper and have never had the urge to pull a gun on another shopper who grabbed the last package from the store’s shelf before I could get to it.
Therefore, when this pandemic hit, I felt confident that if it turned out to be the apocalypse, I could survive at least another six months without starving to death. Although, if the apocalypse really did hit, I don’t know why anybody would want to be among the last handful of people on Earth, hunkering down in their forts fighting over the planet’s last can of Spam.
Some people I know were caught unawares when the current stay-at-home orders were issued. Folks are usually on the move, and many have gotten into the habit of going out to eat on a daily basis and having only a few necessities on hand for the times they have a meal at home, which is only when they’re sick.
My son is one of those. He and his wife are both businesspeople and, after picking up my grandson at school, they often order dinner through Uber Eats. So stocking up, for them, has meant having an extra box of ice cream sandwiches in the freezer.
Now things have changed.
“It’s just like in pioneer days,” my son exclaimed recently, surveying the stockpile of food in his refrigerator.
Well, yeah, but the pioneers weren’t relying so much on frozen pizza. But you have a point, I agreed.
The problem with stocking up, however, is that it’s easy to get carried away. What seemed like a good idea at the time when the tuna fish was on sale becomes a burden after three solid weeks of eating tuna fish casserole. You go into your pantry and look at your shelves stacked tight with Chef Boyardee ravioli, and you lament: “What was I thinking?”
Stocking up takes a little planning and a little practice. But it’s not impossible to learn. Our ancestors, after all, figured out how to survive for months without visiting the grocery store. And without frozen pizza.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.