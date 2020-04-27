It’s clear from recent events that I have been all wrong about parades.
In the nearly 40 years I’ve worked for newspapers I’ve covered, oh, 40 or 50 million parades. Another weekend, another parade, has been my sometimes jaded attitude. How do you find anything interesting to write about once you’ve seen them all?
It always amazed me, however, that even though the parades we have around here can’t hold a candle to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl Parade or any of those other spectacular events, you could never tell it from the enthusiasm of the spectators.
People get out there on the street with their folding chairs and picnic baskets, sometimes hours before the parade begins. Little clusters of what appear to be mini family reunions sprout up on the sidewalks and carry on their separate little jubilations within the big festivity that is the parade.
Even in winter, people flock to town to watch a parade. One of the most miserable parades I ever covered was the pre-Christmas boat parade on the Snake River between Lewiston and Clarkston.
It was raining like the dickens and I was thinking: “Nobody in his right mind is going to be out in this weather to watch three or four boats float down the river.”
Oh, was I wrong. Even though there were only a few small lighted watercraft, there were probably hundreds of spectators on either side of the river. I grumpily stomped toward a few of them to ask them why they were there.
“We never miss it,” said one happy dad with a couple of kids jumping up and down, shrieking and waving excitedly at the boats. “We love a parade.”
That’s the sentiment I’ve heard from, oh, 40 or 50 million people I’ve interviewed at parades over the past four decades. I’ve never heard anybody say, “This is a waste of time.”
These days, with stay-at-home orders in place, people are missing a lot of things, especially getting together with friends and families. It just has to be a testament to the unquenchable joy in people’s hearts that despite all this they’re still figuring out ways to celebrate. I’ve read or heard about so many impromptu parades to honor birthdays and graduations and other special events. My niece, Charlotte, was recently delighted on her 11th birthday when a small train of her friends — including a county deputy and a firetruck — paraded by her rural home in southern Idaho, people hanging out their vehicle windows and hollering, “Happy birthday, Charlotte!”
It almost brought tears to my eyes to watch that video. And it prompted a promise to myself to never again underestimate the wonder and the value of a parade.
