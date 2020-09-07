They say that about a third of Americans claim that even if or when a COVID-19 vaccine is available they won’t take it.
It makes people nervous to trust their health to a preventative that hasn’t been tested much longer than it takes to baste a Thanksgiving turkey in the oven. Let those other schmucks be the guinea pigs, people think. I’ll wait to see what happens before I submit to the executioners.
You can hardly blame folks for being skeptical. Vaccines are a marvelous invention and have prevented untold illnesses and deaths with everything from measles to whooping cough to polio. But there are horror stories, too, and even though those are outweighed millions of times over by the positive outcomes, it’s the unintended failures that stick in people’s minds.
I grew up about the time the polio vaccine was first being circulated and remember lining up in the grade school gym to have the school nurse poke us in the arm with the magic potion.
“A little pinch,” the nurse would say, but it made us cry, anyway. We were protected, but the vaccine came too late for at least two of my classmates and my best friend’s father, who spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair.
When I was old enough to realize the benefit of vaccines, I didn’t hesitate at all to have my own three children protected against childhood diseases I had suffered through. Our mothers’ method of purposely exposing us to measles, mumps, chicken pox or whatever just to get it over with probably was not the most medically sound approach. Those diseases, common though they were, could be miserable.
After the pushback on vaccines against those common childhood diseases became something of a national campaign, I might have hesitated a bit before vaccinating my children. But in the end I’m certain I would have gone ahead with it.
Now that I’m older, my confidence in vaccines is pretty solid. Which is a good thing considering it’s recommended I have a flu shot every year, and now shingles and pneumonia shots are on the menu as well.
But I admit, it still makes me a little nervous to inject foreign fluids into my body, not to mention getting jabbed with a needle. I’ve watched enough James Bond movies over the years to know that you can’t always trust what they put in those syringes.
“A little pinch,” the nurse said as he inserted the needle with the pneumonia serum. He placed a Band-Aid over the puncture mark, patted my arm and said, “You’re good to go.”
That’s a remark that could be taken a couple of ways. I’m hoping for the best.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.