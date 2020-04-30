As Idaho, Washington and other states slowly begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions to aid local economies, many people wonder what will happen. We are going to dip our toes in the water and attempt to coexist with a virus to which very few people have immunity.
Many have high hopes for a fun-filled summer, but the theme of summer 2020 will likely be: Proceed with caution.
In this week’s edition, we have our first look at how COVID-19 will shape the season. Area farmers markets are planning to open, but they’re being carefully designed so you aren’t shoulder-to-shoulder with friends, neighbors and strangers. Find out more on Page 7.
As we dance around each other in public, masks will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They’re not just for superheroes anymore, but even some of their masks wouldn’t protect them against the coronavillain. See how famous masks measure up on Page 9.
Last week, we published the story of Lewiston nurse Marybella Cole, one of hundreds of medical professionals to respond to New York City’s call for help during the pandemic. We checked back in with Cole to see how things have changed over the last week on Page 10.