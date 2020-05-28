Over the past two weeks, many have come out of isolation as businesses reopen. On Saturday, phase 3 begins in Idaho allowing nonessential travel, bars to open and groups of 10 to 50 people to gather, as long as physical distancing and other precautionary measures are followed. Across the border in Washington, the situation is a bit more restricted but on course to follow suit.
In one of my early columns here, I wrote that things wouldn’t look the same when we emerged from isolation and they don’t. Some businesses have permanently closed, including the Main Street Video Co-op in Moscow. The grassroots nonprofit featured more than 30,000 movies for rent downtown. While many people were baking bread and obsessively Googling “COVID-19 symptoms,” the co-op died and handed its vast collection to the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre which is now selling the titles online.
As larger and larger gatherings get the stamp of approval, organizers are cautiously scheduling events. Moscow Artwalk, usually in June, is being planned for September. However, with social distancing measures in place, things are going to look different, like Saturday’s planned “drive-in” concert in Moscow. Area community theaters aren’t sure how they can even perform under social distancing guidelines.
Even though people are beginning to circulate and socialize, there’s an air of uncertainty. The virus is still here. Each interaction, planned and unplanned, requires vigilance. Get-togethers are not as free and easy. Parents of children too young to understand carry the weight of watchfulness for them. Many people in the “vulnerable” category continue to shelter in place. This week’s cover by Ezra Purington, 10, of Clarkston, speaks to those people and the resolve required to move forward while keeping everyone safe. She is the youngest winner of this year’s Design Our Cover contest.