Jody Smith is a hugger.
With the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing, the former Juliaetta resident wanted to do something that would lift that community’s spirits and serve as a community hug. Smith dug into her craft supplies and drew up a poster that says: “A big hug for our neighbors.” She got a few of her neighbors to sign it and then hung it at the Juliaetta Post Office and encouraged others to sign it as well. It proved to be a big success.
“I’m a hugger, I’m a toucher and I was trying to think of something I could do,” she said. “It was slow starting (she posted it in mid-April), but when people got the idea, they started signing it.”
Craig Clohessy: How did you come up with the idea?
JS: I have a lot of hobbies and things and my biggest thing is ideas and people come to me. They have things they want to use up and I give them ideas on how they can do it. It’s just, I do a lot of talking, as you can tell. And I just get ideas and that’s my stock and trade.
CC: Were you surprised by the community’s response?
JS: No, I was surprised it didn’t catch on faster, but everybody who knows what it’s about or realizes what it’s about has signed it.
CC: You have the sign with you (she brought it to the Tribune for the interview), but you plan to take it back to the Juliaetta Post Office. Do you hope even more people will sign it?
JS: I hope so. Maybe if they see it in the paper they’ll understand what we’re doing. It’s just, you don’t have to spend anything, you don’t have to find a place to hang it on the wall. You don’t have to worry about your diet. Nobody is bringing you a plate of cookies, you’re just letting people know you’re thinking about them.
CC: You have a number of hobbies and donate what you make to the community. Talk a little bit about the different things that you do.
JS: I’ve done 29 Quilts of Valor for the veterans, including some relatives. The last one I finished was my grandson-in-law’s. He’s in the Army — he and my granddaughter met in the Army and married. I’ve helped as much as I could at the Juliaetta Library. They put on a raffle and a sale at Blackberry Festival to raise funds ... to build a new library. Whenever there’s a need, if I can help, I do. I belong to the quilt clubs in Deary and Kendrick. Of course we haven’t been meeting ... but we get on the phone and discuss ideas anyway.
I’ve made (crochet) pads for the animal shelter cages and I make lap robes for nursing homes and our quilt group and some of us that crochet do things for the children’s home, for the unplanned pregnancy centers and just whatever I can do to use up supplies. I’m a terrible squirrel. I store things, so I have to use up my supplies.
CC: You just recently moved to Lewiston from Juliaetta.
JS: I was in Juliaetta for about two and a half years. Before that I was a farm wife for 59 and three-quarters years before my husband passed away. We farmed and had cattle and field crops at Park, that’s southeast of Deary. You go from Helmer, you come through to Kendrick and halfway through is Park.
CC: Growing up your dad worked in construction so you lived all over the place. Do you prefer small towns to larger communities?
JS: I make a small town out of a larger community. I lived in Boise for quite a few years but it doesn’t make any difference. My folks were never in a place for more than two weeks when people would come to the back door with their empty coffee cups to get a refill in the morning. That was just the way I was raised — friendly.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.