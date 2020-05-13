Coming back from COVID-19

It started with a nagging headache that wouldn’t subside. A few days later, Monnette Lowe lost her sense of smell, and “all of the red flags began flying.”
The 46-year-old Clarkston resident wondered if she had COVID-19, but she had been so cautious at her job at a chiropractic clinic in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She was wearing a mask, sanitizing everything and keeping her distance from patients and co-workers.
“I was being crazy careful,” Lowe said Tuesday. “I was constantly wiping my counters and every single pen that was used, and I even made masks for everyone. No one can believe I was the one who got this.”
Despite the precautions, the sneaky virus somehow made its way to Lowe, who wound up missing a month of work, living in her guestroom and undergoing numerous coronavirus tests before recently getting cleared to return to her daily activities.
Her 18-year-old daughter, Rylie, also tested positive, and because COVID-19 was in the house, her significant other, Lon Alber, wasn’t allowed to return to his job at Clearwater Paper for three weeks.
“It all started with this horrible headache, and I really don’t get headaches,” Lowe said of her COVID-19 experience. “For like three or four days, I could not shake it, and I was coming home exhausted. Once I lost my sense of smell, we went on high alert.”
Because Lowe didn’t have a fever, her friends in the health care field were skeptical about her having the virus. The only way to find out for sure was a COVID-19 test.
“It’s horrible,” Lowe said of the swab. “The nurses were so kind and apologetic for what they had to do. They shove a long Q-tip up your nose and scramble around way up there. Then they take it out and do the other side. You have to brace yourself. It’s very uncomfortable, and it makes your eyes water.”
Lowe has now undergone the test five times. Unfortunately, she tested positive during the first few rounds of testing, which lengthened the amount of time she was sidelined from work and family life.
“Within 24 hours of the first test, I found out I had it. I immediately moved into our guestroom and stayed away from my family and pets,” Lowe said.
Because she has no underlying health conditions, Lowe didn’t panic. She followed all of the isolation and quarantine guidelines, but was still “not feeling fantastic” after a few days. The headache wasn’t as bad, but it lingered, and she was more tired than usual. She couldn’t smell or taste anything for about three weeks.
“Everybody in our house was healthy and doing fine,” Lowe said. “Then about a week later, my daughter got a horrible headache and had a low-grade fever. Then she lost her sense of smell, and, sure enough, she tested positive. My first thought was, ‘Are you kidding me?’ She is a senior and already going through a lot because she can’t have a regular graduation. I was case No. 11 in Asotin County, and she was case No. 16.”
Since the outbreak hit the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, two Asotin County residents have lost their lives to the disease. Another 16 people tested positive and are on their way to full recoveries. Across the Snake River, 19 deaths have been reported, and all but one were linked to Life Care Center of Lewiston. The number of confirmed cases in Nez Perce County now stands at 70.
Overall, Lowe said she and her daughter had mild COVID-19 symptoms and are grateful to have recovered relatively easily. Other than sleeping more than usual and some shortness of breath, the mother of three is back in action, and her daughter is “doing great.”
“I think we tend to focus on the worst cases,” Lowe said. “You never hear about the good cases. Mine wasn’t even like a minor cold. I’ve heard of migraines that were much worse than this. I honestly don’t think it’s as scary as the media has portrayed it to be. I feel sorry for people who have lost loved ones, but a lot of us recover. Everything we hear on the news is how horribly contagious this is, but how come two people in my house didn’t get it?”
The only setback Lowe experienced was testing positive for COVID-19 weeks after her symptoms disappeared. The extended quarantine put her in a funk for a few days, but her last two tests came back negative, and she was thrilled to get the green light to return to work.
“My advice to everyone is stay respectful of people’s space. I didn’t want to go near anyone when I knew I was positive. I didn’t go anywhere. I would be mortified if I spread it, and that would’ve scared me to death. I was super grateful we had already implemented such good safety measures at my office from the very beginning.”
Lowe is hoping she is now immune and wants to be tested for antibodies someday, although she’s not sure how to go about it.
“I would be willing to donate anything for research,” she said. “I’m already a blood donor and want to help anyway possible. Everything is still such a huge question mark. I don’t even know if I’m immune now. I am kind of relieved I got it at my age instead of 10 years from now.”
Being healthy and younger than the age of 50 was a blessing, she said. Most of the COVID-19 patients who fare poorly are elderly or have significant medical conditions.
“I’m not even established anywhere as a patient,” Lowe said. “Luckily, I don’t get sick. I only go to the doctors when I have babies. That’s it.”
Lowe said she keeps in regular contact with Brady Woodbury, administrator of the Asotin County Public Health District. He helped her with contact tracing, and she believes her COVID-19 case was linked to a patient with ties to Life Care Center.
“Brady was amazing,” Lowe said. “I have nothing but praise for that man, and I cannot even imagine what he has been up against. My case was a big question mark, but we think we’ve finally tracked it down. He answered all of my questions and has been very accessible.”
Woodbury also wrote a note to her partner’s employer, after he tested negative and had missed three weeks of work in quarantine.
Lowe said she is looking forward to the day the COVID-19 pandemic is not casting a huge shadow on everyone’s life. Although the future remains uncertain, she’s sure about this:
“We’re ready for this to be over. I think everyone is tired of living in fear.”
