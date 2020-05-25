Come on, come on and cut it: Rockin’ Janis Joplin hair

Well, HOO-ray! I finally got an appointment to get my hair cut.
Not that there haven’t been some advantages to letting it grow out a bit. For one thing, if I go outside when the sun is shining and I forget my hat, I can just comb over my hair to shield my face like a shower curtain. Or if I needed a rope to tie around my car to pull it out of a ditch I could braid my hair and use it that-a-way.
OK, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but I have been feeling rather shaggy lately. My problem started the end of February when I accidentally forgot my hair appointment and had to reschedule. No problem, I thought; what’s another couple of weeks?
Who knew a pandemic was going to hit? And beauty shops and all other kinds of businesses were going to close? And on top of all the other mental, emotional, spiritual, physical and financial suffering the world has been going through, I have had to go around with ratty-looking hair. Talk about your rotten luck. Fortunately, the stay-at-home order prevented me from going anywhere, so I guess there’s an upside to everything.
I’ve been itching to get my hair trimmed again. But lately I’ve been hearing that getting a haircut has become a symbol of civil disobedience, as in, people who defy the social distancing and stay-at-home orders go out and get their hair cut just to show they can.
That interpretation may be stretching it a bit. Having nice hair is a pretty cheap way of feeling better about yourself. But even if it is defiance, it wouldn’t be the first time hair length was a measure of social rebellion.
I’m looking at some early Beatles posters of mine shortly after the Fab Four arrived in America in 1964 and set the world on fire. There they are on their album covers, dressed in business suits and wearing cute little pixie-like haircuts.
Unbelievably, back then they were already being called “long hairs.” A short time later they actually were wearing long hair, along with most other folks in my generation. But in 1964, the Beatles were no more “long hairs” than I was Janis Joplin.
I wish I had been Janis Joplin, though. Or at least could sing like she did. I can’t sing like that, but my hair is beginning to look like hers.
