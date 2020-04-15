When a 5-year-old Colfax girl could not have a typical birthday party Saturday because of social distancing, her mother and the community found another way to make the girl feel special on her big day.
They threw a parade.
It all started when the mother, Nikki Nolt, sent out an email asking her friends if they wouldn’t mind driving past her house Saturday to wish her daughter, Madelyn, a happy birthday. For fear of spreading COVID-19, inviting friends inside the house for a typical birthday party was out of the question.
Initially, Nolt expected about 10 friends to take part in the birthday parade. However, once Colfax Mayor Jim Retzer saw the email, he asked the Colfax fire and police departments if they wanted to participate.
Not only did firefighters and police officers join in the parade, but about 20 other community members rolled past Madelyn’s house that day.
“I was completely overwhelmed,” Nolt said. “It was a shock to see the community come together.”
Madelyn was in disbelief, too, her mother said.
“She kept asking, ‘Is this for me?’ ” Nolt said.
Not only was it fun for Madelyn, but Nolt said other families told her they were excited to take part in the parade because it gave them something fun to do together outside their house.
Retzer said people were lined up on Madelyn’s street, honking their horns, wishing her a happy birthday and bringing her sanitized birthday presents, all while following social distancing guidelines.
“It was really met well by the community and everyone supported it,” he said.
The mayor said it was an opportunity for first responders to show their support for the community and display how they are using personal protective equipment to do their jobs. He said the firefighters and police officers who showed up donned gloves, masks and goggles to protect against COVID-19.
“Then, on the other hand, we brightened up a 5-year-old’s day,” he said.
Madelyn said a firefighter brought her tickets she can use to buy ice cream, pencils and stickers. Nolt said her daughter, who wants to be a firefighter when she grows up, was also given a firefighter’s helmet. Retzer said he and his wife bought the girl a big pink toy bunny and coloring books.
Nolt said the parade was a chance to do something fun for her daughter during what has been a confusing time for her 5-year-old. She said Madelyn is too young to grasp what the coronavirus is and why it has affected her life.
She said her daughter was so excited Saturday that she kept repeating the same thing over and over.
“Best birthday ever.”
