Colfax bar cited by state liquor board for noncompliance

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — A local couple has shut down their tavern after being threatened by fines and revocation of their liquor license for not complying with coronavirus mandates.
Dale and Liz Mann have temporarily closed the Hyde Out Bar and Grill, 215 N. Main St., following a Dec. 1 visit from Spokane-based Liquor and Cannabis Board Retail Liquor Enforcement Officer Dale Golman.
“He issued us a warning,” Dale Mann said. “He didn’t shut us down.”
Golman issued the couple a citation, citing authority under Washington Administrative Code 314-11-015(3)(c). Under the code, establishments with a liquor license “have the responsibility to control their conduct and the conduct of employees and patrons on the premises at all times.”
The subsection (3)(c), the provision for which they were cited, suggests the couple engaged or allowed “behavior that provokes conduct which presents a threat to public safety.”
The Hyde Out has received three complaints for COVID-19 compliance violations from the Liquor and Cannabis board, the most recent Nov. 30. The board substantiated the complaint and a written warning was filed Dec. 1.
Whitman County has had 42 total complaints about liquor-licensed businesses regarding COVID-19 rules violations.
State officials have yet to show proof that dining inside a restaurant is a health risk.
When Golman walked into the Hyde Out about 1:15 p.m. last Tuesday, Liz Mann was working.
She called her husband and business partner so they both could hear Golman’s concerns.
“He asked me if I knew we were going against the COVID restrictions and I said yes,” Dale Mann said. “He told me everything that’s on the warning. We weren’t in compliance and we were promoting conduct unsafe to the public.” Dale Mann said he told Golman his actions were wrong.
When Mann asked for a copy of the complaint about the business, Golman refused to provide a copy, he said.
An hour and 45 minutes later, the Manns decided to shut down the Hyde Out so they could discuss the matter with legal counsel and run the numbers to see if their business could survive just being a take-out service.
“We can’t afford to stay closed too much longer,” Dale Mann said, noting they will try the take-out business starting sometime next week.
But the couple hasn’t ruled out legal action against Gov. Jay Inslee. They are also not opposed to hosting “peaceful protests” like those taking place in the cities of Mossyrock, Kennewick, Pasco, Olympia, Chehalis, Lyndep and elsewhere.
— Roger Harnack, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Wednesday
Contractors on schedule for new supervisor’s office
KAMIAH — Contractors are on schedule building the new Forest Supervisors Office in Kamiah, which according to the agency is an energy-efficient and uniquely designed building that showcases wood products from the local area.
“What makes this building so unique is that we are using materials from in and around our forests in Idaho,” said Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. “The building is economical, efficient and the aesthetics are absolutely beautiful. We are really happy to be helping our local economies by using a workforce and wood products from our local area.”
Construction is employing area contractors and workers. Quality Contractors, LLC of Deary was awarded the contract for the building and they are working with local subcontractors and the Nez Perce Tribe’s Tribal Employment Office to employ area tribal members.
This building will be the new home for U.S. Forest Service employees and replaces the current, aging, inefficient supervisor’s office buildings, according to a release.
The scheduled completion date is Sept. 12, 2021.
Mosaic Architects of Helena, Mont., designed the building site to blend into the landscape’s natural features with a sloped roof, large windows designed to optimize natural lighting and a subsurface floor level. The open floor plan reduces the footprint of the building while enhancing efficiency by promoting collaboration between employees and resource areas. Embedded within the design is the foundational Forest Service priority of sustainable resource stewardship — innovative technologies such as high R-value walls, high performance windows and a variable refrigerant flow (VRF) climate control system minimize the buildings operating cost, and the new design will exceed the most recent energy codes by 30 percent.
Timber products are prominently featured in the 15,000-square-foot building’s structural interior and exterior design, with cross-laminated timber roofing and raw timber support beams artfully placed throughout the office and meeting space.
— The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday