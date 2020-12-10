Public health officials in north central Idaho reported three COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
Two of the deaths were reported in Clearwater County, marking the first fatalities in that county since the pandemic started.
One individual was in their 60s and another person was in their 80s. Both people were previously confirmed cases that were being investigated before their deaths.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District also reported a death of a person in their 90s in Idaho County, which brought that county’s death toll to 12.
Asotin County added three additional deaths to its total, all of which were recorded Tuesday. They included two men between the ages of 50-69 and one man between the ages of 70-89.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost a loved one to this virus,” said Carol Moehrle, the director of Public Health – Idaho North Central District in a news release. “This virus continues to be a real threat to our communities.”
Officials from the health district, which serves five counties, encouraged people to frequently wash their hands, wear a face covering when they are unable to socially distance and stay at home to protect themselves and others. They also urged those waiting for a test result, or those with a positive test result, to take proactive measures.
“Our most vulnerable community members — elderly, immunocompromised and those with chronic conditions — are especially at risk of complications due to a COVID-19 infection, and we must take measures to protect them from this virus,” stated a news release. “Your choice to gather with those outside your household could lead to additional cases of COVID-19 and even death.”
The health district reported 114 new cases in north central Idaho on Wednesday, bringing its total number of cases to 6,333. There were 37 new cases reported in Nez Perce County, 31 in Latah County, 23 in Clearwater County, 12 in Idaho County and 11 in Lewis County.
As of Wednesday, 3,587 people had recovered, 2,685 cases remained active and there were 61 people who have died.
Whitman County health officials reported 10 new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 2,496. Four people are currently hospitalized, according to a news release. The county has had 22 COVID-19 deaths.
Asotin County reported 15 new cases Wednesday, and seven new cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 930 cases. Four people are currently hospitalized, according to Brady Woodbury, the administrator of the Asotin County Health District. The county has seen 20 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Numbers in Garfield County remained unchanged with 73 cases total.
The Lewiston School District reported one new case in a student at Whitman Elementary School on Wednesday. The school district currently has 15 active cases, with 226 cases since the start of the school year.
The Clarkston School District will welcome back its “A-day” students at the middle and high schools today after a two-week period of remote learning, while “B-day” students will attend classes Friday.
“Our teachers much more prefer to have kids face-to-face than remotely,” Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said. “The 7-12 grade staff are excited, and we believe that our students are happy and excited to get back.”
The district has had 14 active cases over the last two weeks, with 63 cases reported among its staff and students since the start of the school year.
Knowlton said a decision has not yet been made on how school will look after winter break concludes.
“Like everybody, we are watching the (COVID-19) data closely,” he said. “At this point, our hope is to start everybody (back in a hybrid format) right after break.”
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.