Secondary students in the Clarkston School District will return to their classrooms Friday after a two-week hiatus from in-person learning.
The change announced Wednesday follows the timetable the district laid out earlier this month when it switched its middle and high school students to remote learning because of increased COVID-19 cases in the county and a high number of absences.
Students in the “B” group will be welcomed back to both schools Friday, followed by the “A” group students Monday.
On Wednesday, students will be able to access their teachers for half of the day during the district’s learning support day before students take the rest of the week off for Thanksgiving break.
Clarkston High School Principal Doug LaMunyan said he hopes students will come back to a hybrid learning schedule Nov. 30, but said a decision had not yet been made.
“It’s going to be contingent upon how the cases go next week and during Thanksgiving,” LaMunyan said during a Facebook Live session.
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said he plans to do a Facebook Live session this afternoon to let parents know when a decision will be made on how education will look for the rest of the 2020 year. If cases continue to go up, schools may be forced to go back to remote learning.
“That’s the natural consequence,” Knowlton said. “We’ll watch the numbers and see where we are at.”
LaMunyan urged students and families to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes the use of facial coverings, social distancing and quarantining if someone exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms.
“If we want to continue face-to-face school in our community, you know we need to step up and do the things that are needed to reduce the amount of COVID cases,” LaMunyan said. “The higher it goes, the less likely we’re going to have face-to-face school, and a lot of school districts around us of our size are already closing for two weeks or even closing to the end of the semester, which is mid-January, for fear of rising cases of COVID.”
He also encouraged students to complete the work that was assigned to them over the two-week period of distance learning, a time he said was difficult for some students. LaMunyan said teachers are ready to help any students who need it and said late work would be accepted.
“The fact of the matter is that school work needs to be completed for students to receive a grade in class,” LaMunyan said. “If you don’t do the work, you will fail your class. You don’t get the same grade you got at the end of the first term. You have to earn that grade for it to be on your transcript.”
LaMunyan said he didn’t foresee a return to a “normal” school setting, where students go to class every day, until Gov. Jay Inslee lifts the 6-foot social distancing rule.
“I’ll be honest with you, my predictions are that this will be our normal until we see cases dive off the table and they are no longer an issue,” LaMunyan said, adding everyone has to do their part to free up health care systems.
Students who opted for a fully remote educational plan will be able to come back to a hybrid model Jan. 25, if they so choose. LaMunyan said parents of those students are currently being asked to take a survey so the district knows what their intentions are.
The district started its school year with a hybrid model that limited buildings to a 50 percent capacity. There have been 21 cases of COVID-19 reported within the district since the start of the school year, 10 of which were still active Wednesday.
