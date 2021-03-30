In-person classes will resume full time five days a week for kindergarten through 12th grade students in the Clarkston School District on April 12 for the first time since the pandemic hit last March.
The unanimous school board decision Monday occurred with little discussion after a presentation by Clarkston Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton.
“It’s just regular school at 3 feet (apart) with masks,” Knowlton said.
It follows guidance from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week that reduces the distance required between individuals from 6 feet to 3 feet in K-12 classrooms.
The Clarkston School District didn’t have adequate space or staff to accommodate all its students when it was required to adhere to the 6-foot rule and has used a combination of in-person and online instruction.
The board’s vote comes at a time when Asotin County has had just 25 new cases in the last 14 days.
Still Brady Woodbury, administrator of the Asotin County Public Health District, said that, while he was excited about the prospect of students getting back in school, he had concerns about COVID-19 variants, spring-break travel and “not enough” community members being vaccinated yet.
“I am very hopeful that we don’t see a local COVID case increase or experience any setbacks to our community re-opening,” Woodbury said in a text before the meeting.
Teachers and school staff will use next week when they return from spring break to prepare for the shift in how instruction is delivered, Knowlton said.
One of the most important steps will be registering children and assigning elementary students to schools. In some cases, elementary students may be moved to a different school because it may be the only way the district can accommodate everyone, Knowlton said.
It’s unclear how many students who have been doing all of their classes online or being home-schooled will return when full-time, face-to-face instruction resumes.
Educators expect it will take time for students to adjust. The youngest ones don’t have any experience with daily, in-person instruction, Knowlton said.
Teachers will work with a number of high school students whose job hours are based on the current part-time in-person schedule.
On April 7, the Wednesday before classes return to being in-person five days a week, no students will be taught on site so teachers have a day to prepare.
“The name of the game is accommodation and support,” Knowlton said. ‘We’re going to take things easy and go slow.”
In addition to assisting students with the change, a number of tasks need to be completed, such as moving furniture in rooms and having the hundreds of devices that had been checked out and used off-site returned, repaired and deployed back in the schools.
The goal is to plan as much as possible and be ready to handle any challenges that surface, Knowlton said.
“I can’t say enough about everybody who has pulled together during this difficult time,” he said.
