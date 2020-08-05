The Clarkston School District’s modified fall schedule will provide a blended approach to education once classes begin later this month.
According to the plan released earlier this week, students in kindergarten through sixth grades will attend either a morning or afternoon session of school four days a week, while students at the secondary level will attend face-to-face classes two days a week.
Seventh through 12th grade students will be placed on an a/b schedule. Students in the “a” group will attend school on Monday and Thursday, while students in the “b” group will attend classes Tuesday and Friday.
Wednesday will be reserved as a learning support day, so teachers have time to provide additional help to students.
“The overarching idea is that it’s a day to support kids with assignments or activities that they just need more help with on an individualized basis,” Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said. “It may look differently depending on the building and grade level, and each school will probably come up with its own structure (for Wednesday.)”
When students are not in face-to-face classes, they’ll work on assignments remotely. Paper packets will likely be utilized at the kindergarten through second grade level, while the remaining grades will work online through Google Classroom.
Masks and social distancing will be required when students are in school.
While the general format for school has been solidified, district officials are working to iron out details. Knowlton will meet with his administrative team today to discuss the specifics and said a plan will be released by the end of the week.
Those items include the start and end times for the two sessions at elementary schools, the number of classes secondary students will attend during face-to-face instruction and which schedule students will be assigned.
Once the students are divided into groups, Knowlton said the district will work with parents if the assigned schedule doesn’t work for their families.
“The intent is to be family-friendly and to be considerate in terms of our coordination across the district,” he said. “We’ll first come out with the structure of how it will be divided, and then if there are questions or exceptions parents would like to have considered, we’ll work with them on that.”
During today’s meeting, the administrative team will also work to schedule registration days. Students will likely come in small groups to register in person. At that point, parents can share their preferences and can also indicate if they are interested in the various online opportunities the school district will offer this fall.
Parents need to be prepared to transition to a fully remote delivery of education if circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic change and deem that necessary.
“We hope that doesn’t ever happen, but we want to be responsive so that if something happens, we’ll be able to quickly switch to online learning,” Knowlton said.
The school district will not be able to provide any day care options for parents when their students are not in class like they did in March, when schools quickly shut down to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our staff will be working full time, with 50 percent of our kids (in classes at a time), so there is nobody extra to provide child care service,” Knowlton said. “We don’t have the staff to do that. I understand this is something that will be hard for a lot of parents, so we’ll do what we can to help connect families to community partners who provide that.”
He asked for patience as the school district works to finalize the rest of the details.
“We are doing our best and ask parents to keep giving us feedback,” he said.
The first day of school will be Aug. 26.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.