Students in Clarkston will likely continue in a hybrid learning model through the end of the school year because of a social distancing requirement within school buildings in Washington.
During Monday night’s school board meeting, Brady Woodbury, the administrator of the Asotin County Health Department, said the district’s buildings are not large enough to house students 6 feet apart, something that’s needed to return to a full-time in-person learning experience.
Woodbury was joined by Dr. Bob Lutz, the health officer for Asotin County, as the duo fielded questions from patrons of the school district about vaccines, the current hybrid model of education and what is expected when the 2021-22 school year begins.
Parents in the meeting were quick to point out that the Lewiston School District was allowed to start the school year with face-to-face learning for all of its students, but the health officials pointed out that the districts, located in different states, have to abide by different rules.
“We are in one valley and we are one community, but on this side of the river we are guided by Washington guidance,” Woodbury said. “That’s a huge challenge for us, but the bottom line is that is Idaho and they have different rules than what we have in the state of Washington.”
Lutz cautioned people not to compare the two communities, since both have operated on different rules since the start of the pandemic.
“Idaho has the 10th worst case rate in the country and they have unfortunately also been very, very poor at vaccinations,” Lutz said. “If you look at Washington state, (we have) consistently ranked as one of the top five in lowest number of cases, lowest number of hospitalizations and lowest numbers of deaths, so please do not compare yourselves, or ourselves, to Idaho. I think that’s a very false metric to use going forward.”
When the Clarkston School District is able to offer more face-to-face learning to its students, Woodbury said students in kindergarten through sixth grades will likely be first in line.
Woodbury said he hopes full-time in-person learning will be able to take place in the fall. He said by the start of the 2021-22 school year, vaccination rates will be higher, which should lead to less cases. But that as of now is only a guess.
Lutz said health officials have expressed concern about a new variant of COVID-19 that is more transmissible. The new variant has not yet made it into the community, but he said mitigation efforts need to stay in place for now.
“We are very concerned that the November-December surge we just overcame could be revisited with these variants of concern, so now is not the time to lessen our caution and open things wide up,” Lutz said. “We need to do things very, very cautiously and very, very prudently.”
The district has had no documented cases of COVID-19 transmissions within its school. Lutz said that shows the mitigation efforts of wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of social distance within the schools is working.
Asotin County is currently meeting two of the four metrics, three of which are required to move into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. Woodbury said other counties included in the east region of the state’s reopening plan are also not meeting the required number of metrics to advance to the next phase, but he said that could change soon.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.