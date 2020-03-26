The Clarkston Police Department has a new way to report some crimes online, Chief Joel Hastings announced this week.
While plans for online reporting of some crimes were already in the department’s strategic plans, the coronavirus pandemic and need to limit person-to-person contact prompted launching the new online service this month, Hastings said.
“This lets people report nonemergency calls without suspects, such as identity theft and vehicle prowls, while minimizing the risk of potential exposure to employees and the public,” Hastings said. “This service also frees up dispatchers.”
The service may be expanded to add more crimes that can be reported online.
The report form can be found by going to the Clarkston city website, choosing the police department from the city departments’ drop-down menu, and then selecting the Non-emergency Report Form.
Once there, users are advised to call 911 for all emergencies, and if the crime they wish to report has a known suspect or evidence to collect, they are instructed to call (509) 758-2331.
In order to use the online reporting service, the incident should not be an emergency; there are no known suspects or evidence to collect; it occurred in the city limits of Clarkston; the user has a valid email address; the items reported are lost, stolen or damaged; and the dollar amount is less than $5,000.
Those wanting to report crimes online are encouraged to use the service if the crime is identity theft or fraud; scam telephone calls; lost property; stolen bicycles; and vehicle prowls with nothing missing.
It may take as long as three days or 72 hours for a response from Clarkston police on a crime reported on the online service. Once the case is reviewed and approved, a case number will be assigned and the person who reported the crime will be given an email notification. Users are reminded that a valid email address is necessary and are asked to wait for an email to validate their email address in order for the online reporting system to work properly.
The service also warns users that filing a false police report is a misdemeanor crime.
The service asks the user for their name, address, date of birth, phone number, email address, location of the problem, description of the issue, which are all required fields to be filled out online.
