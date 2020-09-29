The Clarkston City Council gave the green light to awarding COVID-19 grant funds to nonprofit organizations Monday night.
Officials voted 7-0 to designate $50,000 to agencies assisting people affected by the pandemic. Organizations approved through a review process can receive $5,000 through the grant program.
The federal funding will help nonprofit organizations provide basic needs, such as food, supplies, medical access and other services, officials said.
In other city business, the council voted 7-0 in favor of extending the grace period on late utility fees through the end of the year.
Because of the pandemic, the city of Clarkston has been waiving late fees since March. Officials said the temporary policy should continue for the next three months.
Police Officer Paul Purcell is retiring from patrol duties Wednesday after more than 27 years with the department. Chief Joel Hastings said Purcell plans to begin work as the city’s animal control and code enforcement officer on Thursday.
The city has received $475,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for housing rehabilitation. Habitat for Humanity will be overseeing the project in future months.