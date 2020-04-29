A Clarkston physician who hit a home run with his COVID-19 “greenhouse” swab site is hoping to take a swing at larger-scale testing to help leaders and employers determine when it’s safe to return to work.

Dr. Anubhav Kanwar, who specializes in infectious diseases, tropical medicine and traveler’s health at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, recently saw a way to increase safety and conserve personal protective equipment when testing suspected COVID-19 patients at the medical campus.

Now he’s turned his attention to flattening the COVID-19 curve.

Kanwar is researching larger-scale testing in high-risk areas such as nursing homes, prisons, contacts of confirmed cases and homeless shelters through “pooled sampling.”

On Tuesday, he said the need for such large-scale testing is because of the high risk of spread in these settings, and the fact that a significant proportion of COVID-19 cases are among people without symptoms.

Recently, more than half of the residents of a Seattle-area nursing home had no symptoms when they tested positive for COVID-19 and had probably already spread the disease, according to a study published late last week in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Kanwar said the “pooled sampling” testing method has been previously used for large-scale testing of tuberculosis in developing countries where it was shown to save testing and supplies cost by up to 41 percent.

The method involves collecting spit in separate cups by groups of individuals. The samples are then combined into one sample in a lab setting and tested.

“If the combined sample is negative, it would let officials know that everyone in the group was negative for the coronavirus,” Kanwar said, “and if the combined sample was positive, each individual in the group can be tested again.”

Another advantage of pooled sampling is that it can be done weekly or every few days for surveillance in high-risk settings such as nursing homes, prisons, contacts of confirmed cases, homeless shelters and health care workers.

“Large-scale testing is something people need to think about as we move forward,” Kanwar said. “We are in this for a long run, and a vaccine is what we need, but until then, it won’t just go away.”

The majority of states are not testing people who don’t have symptoms, which could be problematic as people resume normal activities, he said.

Bigger hospitals and labs could look into this approach and validate it with a focus on how many samples can be pooled without impacting accurate detection of the novel virus, Kanwar said. Another important question to answer is the appropriate number of days between testing when this strategy is used.

“Some testing is always better than no testing, even in asymptomatic individuals,” Kanwar said. “Countries like South Korea, Germany, New Zealand and Iceland had undertaken large-scale testing in asymptomatic people before seeing a huge decline in their cases.”

Kanwar plans to continue his research as the pandemic leaves its mark on this region and country.

At the local level, Nez Perce County reported one additional death Tuesday, an individual in their 100s, with age-related issues. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities for the county now stands at 16.

In addition, Latah County has one newly confirmed case, according to public health officials. The patient is between the ages of 30 and 39, and is recovering at home.

“The most difficult part of the COVID-19 pandemic is losing people to the virus,” said Tara Macke of Public Health – Idaho North Central District. “These deaths remind us all to remain vigilant about social distancing, not only to protect ourselves, but also to protect others in our community.”

To date, two people have died from the disease in Asotin County, and 15 confirmed cases are on the road to recovery. No one from the county is hospitalized at this time, public health officials said.

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Clinics has added telemedicine to its clinic offerings.

For patients who meet certain clinical criteria, St. Joseph is offering two types of telehealth visits: telephonic and televideo. A telephonic visit is simply a patient phone call with a provider, and a televideo visit is a virtual, face-to-face visit with a provider using a video conferencing service.

Patients can request a telehealth visit by calling their provider’s office, just as they would for an in-person visit, said hospital spokeswoman Sam Skinner. The provider will determine if a telehealth visit is appropriate based on the patient’s health condition.

Skinner said patients who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to consider telemedicine appointments to help further reduce the spread of respiratory illness. Leveraging telemedicine also conserves personal protective equipment and other clinical resources that are needed when treating a patient with suspected COVID-19 in the clinic or hospital setting.

Patients should not postpone needed urgent or emergent care, Skinner said in a news release. If an in-person visit is appropriate based on the patient’s health condition, additional safety precautions have been implemented to make it safe for patients to receive the care they need, when they need it.

Patients who currently do not have a primary care provider can contact St. Joseph’s new patient scheduling office at (208) 750-7355.

The Latah County Library now offers curbside pickup of holds placed on library materials. Pickup will be available at valid home libraries, including Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Moscow, Potlatch and Troy branches.

Updates as library services are gradually resumed will be posted at latahlibrary.org, and more information on the hold policy is available by emailing the Moscow Library at moscow@latahlibrary.org.

