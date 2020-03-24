The Clarkston School District announced its plans to begin delivering enrichment packets to its students this week and detailed changes to its grab-and-go meal services during Monday’s school board meeting.
All schools in Washington will remain closed through at least April 24 in response to the coronavirus.
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said enrichment packets for kindergarten through sixth grade students will be available starting today. Many seventh through 12th grade teachers have already assigned work online or sent packets home to students.
The school district will consolidate its meal services to once a day. Students can pick up both breakfast and lunch items at the same time from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays at Grantham Elementary School and Clarkston High School.
The district is still working to solidify child care options for families who work as first responders or as health care professionals. Knowlton said volunteers are being solicited to run the program for the estimated 35 to 50 students expected to utilize the service. Child care will be limited to no more than 10 people in one room at a time, so Knowlton said the structure of the service will be “unique.”
The school board also approved the high school’s alternative graduation pathways for students in career technical education after the legislature passed House bill 1599 last spring. The alternative graduation pathways in five CTE fields will be sent to the state for approval.