The Clarkston School District will end its school year five days later than originally scheduled to comply with guidance issued by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The last day of school, originally scheduled for June 10, will now be June 17.
The school board solidified the change at its meeting Monday.
The extra days aim to make up some of the instructional hours that were lost because of coronavirus-related school closures. Clarkston schools have been using remote learning methods since mid-March, when in-person instruction was halted.
During its meeting, the school board also approved an emergency waiver of high school graduation credits. The move gives the board more flexibility to work with the district’s seniors if graduation eligibility issues related to the closure arise.
“I don’t think we’re going to use this. ... We just want to make sure and apply for this waiver just in case there is an odd situation that the board needs to step in and take care of,” Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said.
Doug LaMunyan, the principal of Clarkston High School, said there will likely be changes to the graduation parade scheduled June 6 because of state restrictions related to the coronavirus.
“It looks like we’ll probably have to scale it back just a bit,” LaMunyan said.
After participating in the parade and receiving their diplomas, seniors were supposed to take a Class of 2020 group photo, while maintaining social distance guidelines.
That likely will no longer be possible, because of limits set on group gatherings. LaMunyan said he has asked the Asotin County Health District for some flexibility.
Plans for the graduation parade, which will start at Lincoln Middle School and end at the high school, were finalized a week before the Washington State Department of Health released further guidelines.
“Those contradict some of the things we were going to do,” LaMunyan said.
Administrators will reach out to seniors and their families if any changes are made.
The parade is scheduled to begin at noon June 6.
