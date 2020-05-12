City helping plan Clarkston’s graduation parade

The COVID-19 pandemic won’t rain on Clarkston High School’s graduation parade.
At Monday night’s Clarkston City Council meeting, Police Chief Joel Hastings said city officials have met with school leaders to plan a unique commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on June 6 that follows the governor’s orders on social distancing.
Because the traditional pomp is not possible under these circumstances, the Bantams will be arriving in separate vehicles to receive their diplomas, and a drone will be used to capture the moment they toss their caps in the air.
Police and fire officials will participate in a caravan of vehicles that will stage at Lincoln Middle School, pass by every elementary school in the district and end at the high school, Hastings said. Each senior will be given a placard to decorate their vehicle.
The parade is slated to begin around noon, the police chief said, although a specific time has not been set. A similar ceremony is planned for Lewiston High School graduates at the end of this month.
City and school officials want to make the event special for the seniors, Hastings said, while ensuring everyone is safe.
In other city business, Clarkston officials endorsed a letter supporting Asotin County’s appeal to the state to grant a Phase 2 variance that would ease some of the COVID-19 restrictions now in effect. Under the governor’s phased approach to rebooting, the second phase would allow new construction, retail operations, hair salons, professional services and limited dining services.
“Our local economy is being greatly affected by business closures,” Mayor Monika Lawrence said in the letter. “Open businesses will allow county residents to support their families and pay for basic needs.”
Asotin County has had 18 confirmed cases and two deaths from the disease, but the last possible case of community spread was in early April, Lawrence said.
“While we recognize the significant public health concerns of COVID-19, we want to continue to advocate for sensible measures to help mitigate those health impacts on our community,” the mayor said. “We encourage sheltering for the most vulnerable population. We encourage following safety protocols for social distancing and wearing face coverings in public.”
Garfield County, which has no COVID-19 cases, was granted a variance to move into the next phase. Asotin County officials are actively seeking the status, along with Whitman County.
Councilor John Murray wants the city to consider adjusting the water and sewer rates of nonessential businesses that have been closed during the pandemic “as a gesture of good faith to our community.”
City attorney Todd Richardson said he’ll research the idea, but it may be considered a gift of public funds and not possible. He suggested designating a special day or week this summer to encourage people to shop at Clarkston retailers.
Clerk Steve Austin said some nonessential businesses may be closed to the public, but employees may be doing remodels and paperwork inside, and there is no way to monitor sewer usage. In addition, the governor has said businesses have to continue paying utilities during the shutdowns.
The city has temporarily waived late fees for utilities to help residents struggling with COVID-19 ramifications, Austin said.
“We want our business community to know we’re standing behind them in any way, shape or form we can,” Councilor Belinda Larsen said.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.