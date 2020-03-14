Churches adjust to coronavirus worries

Within hours Friday, several church congregations switched courses in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, going from taking ordinary precautions to canceling services.
Bishop Gretchen Rehberg of the Episcopal Spokane Diocese issued a statement Friday asking for all congregations to suspend public worship for three weeks. The situation will be re-evaluated after March 31.
All diocesan-sponsored meetings and events are canceled, Rehberg said, and congregations and committees are to limit in-person meetings. Meetings after April 4 have not yet been canceled. In-home worship materials and live streaming will be provided by the diocesan office.
Until Friday, the Rev. Beverly Hosea of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston said churchgoers were continuing to receive communion wine from a common cup and no services had yet been canceled. The usual practice of greeting one another during the church service had been modified, however, and members were asked to refrain from shaking hands or hugging. Hosea also said extra care was being taken to keep the church clean, and hand sanitizers were made available for those attending services.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were also advised that all public gatherings of church members are being temporarily suspended worldwide. This includes stake and leadership conferences and other large gatherings; all public worship services and branch, ward and stake activities have been called off.
Leaders are asked to conduct any essential leadership meetings using technology and church leaders are determining how to offer communion to members at least once a month.
The latest directive from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle, which includes churches in this region, had not yet canceled services Friday afternoon, although the situation remains under scrutiny, church officials said, and is being re-evaluated on a continual basis.
The Rev. Peter Christensen, bishop of the Boise Roman Catholic Diocese, issued a notice to all congregations that communion wine should no longer be distributed during the church service until further notice. Christensen also ordered the removal of holy water from the fonts inside the church and said communion should be received only in the hand, not on the tongue.
Christensen encouraged people to stay home from church if they feel ill, and strongly suggested people who serve communion to be diligent in washing hands and practicing good hygiene.
On Thursday, Christensen canceled the Catholic Youth Conference scheduled for this weekend in Boise because the hospital that normally supplied nurses for the event decided not to participate this year.
Each year, about a dozen nurses from St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise served at the annual conference that draws about 2,000 young people, chaperones and volunteers.
“This is a time when we call upon our faith to give us the strength to respond not out of fear or panic, but with reasonable precautions, which was what we have done regarding (the conference),” Christensen said.
Church leaders at CrossPoint Alliance Church in Lewiston have had conversations about how to respond to the situation, said the Rev. Andrew Wilson, who is the lead pastor.
So far no major changes are taking place although “there will not be (the usual way of) sharing of the bread and cup. There will be individualized cups and individualized bread, so we’re taking steps for that,” Wilson said. “And then we are doing things just to bring awareness to it — putting hand sanitizers all over the buildings. We’re having a company do air sanitization prevention to kill viruses in the air ... and we are going the extra mile to make sure (Sunday school classrooms) are cleaned extra.”
As far as offering fellowship during the service, Wilson said people are encouraged to not shake hands, but to welcome one another in a less personal way.
The subject of switching to online services has been discussed, he said, “but we haven’t made plans to do that yet. We haven’t seen the need to, but definitely we would have some contingency plans if this is to get more out of hand.”
“We’re praying for people who have obviously contracted the virus and we’ll still gather, but we’ll do it safely and with the right sorts of caution,” he added. “We want to caution folks but we don’t want people to live in fear.”
Richard Pettijohn, pastor of Tammany View Baptist Church, said because the virus spread has happened so quickly, nothing in his church’s mode of operations has changed yet.
“But we’ve already begun talking about some things we do,” such as possibly suspending communion if the disease outbreak reaches this area.
“We’re already seeing some people declining to shake hands and hugging when we’re having fellowship. We’ll probably bypass that. Most of it is just common sense,” Pettijohn said. “If it gets worse, there are some plans in place, but it depends on how fast things progress. It could go all the way to not having a service for a while. It would be rough on a lot of things but it would have to get pretty bad for that. ... We hope it doesn’t worsen and it does not affect our community.”
