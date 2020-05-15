Washington fisheries officials moved to close chinook fishing on the Snake River near Clarkston, while the Idaho Fish and Game Commission reduced the days per week that salmon fishing is allowed near Riggins and closed some sections of the Little Salmon and Salmon rivers Thursday.
Washington shut down the Snake River from about West Evans Road west of Clarkston to the Idaho-Washington state line near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers in reaction to Idaho closing chinook fishing on the Clearwater Wednesday. Idaho closed the Clearwater because too few hatchery chinook are returning to meet spawning goals.
“We want to be sensitive to broodstock needs there and not have too high of an impact on those fish that could set up right off the mouth (of the Clearwater River) there,” said Jeremy Trump, district fish biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at Dayton.
Trump said the rule took effect today. The Clarkston section was only open two days a week, Wednesdays and Saturdays and is now closed until further notice.
The Idaho commission, on recommendations from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, voted to close the Salmon River above the Time Zone Bridge, and the Little Salmon River between its mouth and the Big Salmon River Road Bridge, to chinook fishing. Commissioners also cut fishing from four days per week — Thursdays through Sundays — to just two per week — Saturdays and Sundays.
The changes take place after the close of fishing Sunday. The closures of the parts of the Salmon and Little Salmon rivers that run through Riggins were requested by city officials and designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The number of days anglers can fish was slashed to reflect a downgrade in the forecast for the number of fish expected to return to nearby Rapid River Hatchery. According to the latest update, fisheries managers expect only about 550 adult chinook to be available to anglers.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.