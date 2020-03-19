Nez Perce County Assessor Dan Anderson announced Wednesday that the vehicle license office in the courthouse at 1230 Main St. is closed indefinitely as of today.
Anderson said he had hoped to keep the office open on a limited basis for business like vehicle title work that requires an in-person signature, but decided to close when the Idaho Transportation Department decided to allow all Idaho licensed vehicle dealers to issue 60-day temporary registration permits for any vehicles sold between March 17 and May 31.
The allowance is only for dealership customers who have just purchased a vehicle from the same dealer issuing the temporary registration. But Capt. Ed Westbrook with the Idaho State Police said that for so-called “occasional sales” between private parties, he has instructed his troopers to use their discretion during the grace period when checking vehicle ownership.
Purchasers should still carry their bill of sale and proof of insurance if they haven’t yet obtained a title, he added.
Current vehicle registration is still required if requested by law enforcement, Anderson said. Registration renewals can be accomplished while the vehicle license office is closed by returning the paperwork included in renewal notices received in the mail, online at www.accessidaho.org/secure/itd/vehicle/renewal.html, or by depositing a completed application in the drop box on the west side of the courthouse.
Staff in the vehicle license office will still be on hand to answer questions and assist customers by phone. The number to call is (208) 799-3026.
NPC Sheriff’s Office to only process driver’s licenses for county residents
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office will only process driver’s licenses for Nez Perce County residents in an attempt to limit its employees’ potential exposure to the coronavirus, Chief Deputy Tim Ottmar announced Wednesday morning.
The hours for the driver’s license office will remain 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“There will be no driver’s education sign-ups until further notice,” Ottmar said in a news release Wednesday morning.
The change follows Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles notice of emergency extensions issued Tuesday.
ITD announces adjustments
The Idaho Transportation Department extended to June 30 all driver’s licenses, driver’s training permits, instruction permits, commercial learner’s permits, identification cards and commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) without a hazmat endorsement that are expired or will expire between March 1 and May 31.
“During this time, CDL holders will still need to comply with medical examiner certificate requirements to be considered valid,” Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said in a memorandum issued Tuesday.
IDT also extended to June 30 all vehicle registrations and temporary handicap placards that are expired or will expire between March 1 and May 31. The extension applies to all registrations issued at a county office including passenger, commercial, noncommercial and farm registered vehicles.
“At this time, the extension does not apply to registrations issued directly by (IDT) or Ports of Entry,” Gonzalez said, noting it includes full fee or IRP-registered commercial vehicles. New issuances and renewals of full fee or IRP registered commercial vehicles registration types can be done online.
ITD is also not issuing any preprinted credentials because of the extensions and are only issuing the notice of extensions.
“It is recommended that anyone with an expired credential covered by (the notice) carry a copy of (the notice),” Gonzalez said in the memo. The notice is available at: itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/.
People seeking a new credential are encouraged to check eligibility online or check to see if the local DMV office is open. Law enforcement and Transportation Security Administration have been notified of the extension.
Idaho Transportation Office can be reached at (208) 334-8000. More information is available at itd.idaho.gov/dmv.