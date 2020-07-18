Lewis-Clark State College has waited for the better part of two years to transition from the Frontier Conference to the Cascade Conference in athletics. The Warriors will have to wait a few more months for that move to be fully completed.
The conference, based in Oregon, announced Friday its Council of Presidents voted to delay the start of all sports to at least Nov. 1, with the hopes of completing its fall sports season during the winter and spring seasons, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The ongoing issues with COVID-19 and the surge in cases, particularly in the geographical regions of our member schools, has made the prospect of properly conducting a fall season with the confidence we need to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes during this pandemic unrealistic,” CCC commissioner Robert Cashell said in a news release.
In the release, the conference said all member schools still can conduct practices, conditioning and other activities in compliance with all local and state policies, as well as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ approved 24-week period.
LCSC president Dr. Cynthia Pemberton agreed with the decision.
“This was not a decision taken lightly, but we, the Council of Presidents of the Cascade Collegiate Conference, believe it is in the best interest of our student-athletes, campus communities and conference,” she said in a statement released by the college. “We will launch the semester focused on health, safety and academics and look toward resuming competitions in the spring.”
Attempts by the Tribune to reach athletic director Brooke Henze were unsuccessful.
The college began talks with its coaches in summer 2018 to make the move, then voted unanimously in favor of it in fall 2018. The school applied for membership and was accepted in May 2019.
The Cascade has conference-sponsored sports for baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, volleyball, men’s and women’s wrestling and men’s and women’s track and field. LCSC does not field wrestling teams nor does it have men’s soccer, but is planning on adding women’s soccer in the near future. The college fields cross country, golf and volleyball in the fall.
The pandemic has taken a toll on all of college sports, with the Big Ten and Pac-12 going to just conference-only schedules for football, while other smaller leagues such as the Patriot League and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference are suspending fall sports seasons.
It’s also hit close to home. When COVID-19 forced the shutdown of the sports world, LCSC had the No. 6-ranked men’s basketball team and had just completed one of the most successful regular seasons in history with a 29-3 record. The Warriors’ baseball team was on a nine-game winning streak and finished 15-5 overall when the NAIA shut sports down in mid-March.
This recent decision now means there will be no competitive sports at the college for at least seven-and-a-half months. There certainly will be untold lost revenue from the postponement of one season and the cancellation of another, which includes the revenue from ticket sales and a beer garden the school was going to put on in conjunction with the Avista NAIA World Series.
It comes at a time when the school has cut its budget and has laid off staff. In fact, the school has made two rounds of reductions in staff in more than a year. LCSC has reduced its workforce of around 450 people by almost 60, and has implemented furloughs, a spending freeze and reduced travel to save money. The college is working to cut an estimated $5 million out of the budget for this coming fiscal year. LCSC has discontinued its associate degree program in engineering and continuing education programs in Grangeville, Orofino and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The college’s administrative management program, which trained students for jobs like office managers or administrative executives, will close.
Outreach Centers in Grangeville and Orofino also will face significant reductions. The centers provide assistance to students for things like financial aid and registration.
The college previously cut $2.5 million from this coming year’s fiscal budget, but the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on LCSC’s finances.
The conference, with teams from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and British Columbia in Canada, was formed in 1993. LCSC made the move to the conference for a couple of reasons: the NAIA is heading to a one-division set-up in basketball for the 2020-21 season and the travel between schools in the Cascade is less strenuous than it is in the Frontier.
Another benefit is recruiting. At the time of the move, Warrior women’s basketball coach Brian Orr said he had parents of recruits who were excited about the change.
In Idaho, there are 13,752 reported cases of the coronavirus, including 619 new probable and confirmed cases, with 118 confirmed deaths, according to the state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Friday. In Nez Perce County, there have been 103 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, with 19 deaths — the third-most in the state.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has reported 3,555,877 confirmed cases in the United States, including 72,045 new cases, with a total of 137,864 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbed to 3,647,715, with a total of 139,266 deaths, as of 10:30 p.m. Pacific on Friday.
However, the number of cases has been on the rise since the middle of June. The New York Times reported July 11 that the state has seen a 1,491 percent increase in positive results since the state reopened. Then on Friday, CNN reported an unpublished document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force that was obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, which said 18 states should roll back their reopenings because of surging COVID-19 cases. Idaho was among those states that are in the “red zone.”
Justyna Tomtas contributed to this report.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.