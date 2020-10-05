An old event is learning some new tricks in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The Nez Perce County candidates debate presented by the League of Women Voters of the LC Valley and the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held virtually for the first time Tuesday night. League member Cheryl Tousley said organizers made the decision to temporarily suspend the previous in-person format after extensive consultations about safety.
“We talked to the health department, first of all, and they definitely recommended that (a virtual debate) would be better,” Tousley said. “Then the chamber and the league had a virtual meeting, and we all talked about it and decided that would be best for this year.”
The livestream will be available at facebook.com/lcvalleychamber. An archived recording of the debate will be available at the same site. The debate runs from 6:30-8 p.m., and will feature six candidates for three Nez Perce County elected offices.
They include three incumbent Republicans and the three Independents vying for their positions: Sheriff Joe Rodriguez and challenger Bryce Scrimsher; District 1 County Commissioner Don Beck and challenger Jim Kleeburg; and District 2 County Commissioner Douglas Havens and challenger Jeff Nessett.
Tousley said once the decision to go virtual was made, the organizers had to figure out the technical aspects.
“At first we were just going to do it on Zoom,” she said, referencing the video conferencing application that has exploded in popularity during the pandemic. “But a couple of the candidates were uncomfortable with that. I believe they wanted everything to look like a level playing field, so we worked with that so everyone would be presented with the same technology.”
Tousley said the candidates will gather in person with league and chamber members at a local hotel conference room to allow for social distancing. Face masks will be encouraged, but not required. Competing candidates will be brought before a camera in pairs while the remaining candidates wait in an adjacent conference room.
As in years past, candidates for each office will be asked the same questions with a set time to answer. Preselected questions from moderator Kathy Martin will come first, and the viewing audience may submit questions before and during the debate at govtrelations@lcvalleychamber.org.
The organizers asked that questions be issue-oriented and pertinent to the elected office, that their scope be limited to a one-minute reply, and that they be fair and unbiased. Submissions must be accompanied by a name and telephone or email contact information. Questions will be posed as time permits.
