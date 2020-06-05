Long-awaited financial relief arrived Thursday for 25 businesses in Asotin and Garfield counties that have struggled to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of $241,500 was distributed, helping ventures such as restaurants and manufacturers that had to temporarily close or dramatically reduce operations to help prevent the spread of the disease, said Dawn Smith, executive director of the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association.
The assistance is expected to help preserve 91 jobs in those two jurisdictions, according to a state website about the program.
“We’re handing out checks today,” Smith said. “So today is a wonderful day.”
Business owners were crying and giving her hugs as they received the money.
“I’ve had several tell me we have saved them from closing permanently,” she said.
In coming days, another $222,165 will be going to 33 Whitman County businesses, including 10 retailers, six medical clinics and five businesses in the construction industry, retaining 100 jobs, according to the state website.
Overall the three counties had been slated to receive about $225,000, but board members of the not-for-profit group credit Smith with lobbying the Washington Department of Commerce to nearly double the amount, said Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn.
The money will cover expenses such as rent or utility bills, but can’t be used to meet payroll, upgrade infrastructure or travel.
SEWDA has been working with businesses since April to help them document every dollar they claimed with invoices, Smith said.
The money came from the Working Washington Small Business Small Business Emergency grant program, using the Washington State Strategic Reserve Fund.
The revenue for the fund comes from unclaimed lottery winnings, she said.
The state money was in addition to grants of between $500 and $4,000 that SEWDA made with $100,000 previously as a stop-gap measure while businesses were waiting on state money, Smith said.
The organization will continue to look for ways to help businesses, she said.
“There is so much need,” Smith said. “This has been a really stressful time. Hopefully we can locate more money for them.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.