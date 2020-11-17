Businesses brace for new restrictions

Customers at Clarkston’s Costco were filling their carts with paper goods, frozen foods and canned items Monday, bracing for a new round of coronavirus restrictions.
Starting today, retailers in Washington such as Costco will be limited to 25 percent occupancy to help slow the spread of COVID-19 at a time when cases in the state are reaching new heights.
The Clarkston Costco called in extra staff Sunday and Monday to help manage the uptick in business that wasn’t as extreme as when the coronavirus began spreading more than six months ago, said Assistant General Manager Steve Trimmell.
“The public is doing their best to come in and prepare for this because there are so many unknowns,” he said.
The rule for stores is one of many announced by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee that went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Inslee imposed them after at least two consecutive days of record numbers of new cases in his state, including on Saturday, when there were more than 2,200 new reports of the illness.
Costco, Albertsons in Clarkston, Dissmore’s IGA in Pullman and Poppy Salon in Pullman were among the businesses covered by the changes that anticipated minimal impact on their operations.
Bars such as Hogan’s Pub in Clarkston and fitness centers like Dayjah Vu Yoga Studio in Clarkston were facing bans on having customers inside.
Trimmell and managers of Albertsons and Dissmore’s all said they will monitor the number of people in their stores, but they don’t anticipate long lines since they typically don’t exceed the 25 percent occupancy requirement.
At Dissmore’s, at least 200 people are allowed and the store rarely is that full except on its busiest days, said Stephanie Rodeen, store manager of Dissmore’s.
“If there was a football home game we would have to be outside counting,” she said. “With the students (already starting to leave for Thanksgiving), Pullman is already kind of dead.”
All three stores require face masks and have been taking extra steps to clean and sanitize.
But they were adding some new measures. Dissmore’s closed a small seating area near its espresso counter, Rodeen said.
Costco is requiring that people wear face shields that cover their nose and mouth if they have health conditions that prevent them from wearing face masks, Trimmell said.
Albertsons closed one of its two entrances to make it easier to count customers entering and leaving, and put up red signs outside the doors that show what 6 feet looks like, said Ann Bening, general merchandise manager.
The store also reinstated quotas on certain products such as hand sanitizer and vitamin C supplements that might be in high demand as the pandemic worsens, although no rushes had materialized as of Monday afternoon, she said.
“With everything shutting down, we want to make sure everybody gets what they need,” Bening said.
Similar to grocery stores, Chelsea Whitney, the owner of Poppy Salon in Pullman, said she didn’t expect to have to make significant changes in her operations.
Fire code allows as many as 78 people to be at Poppy Salon and usually no more than 10 people are at the business, five cosmetologists and five customers at stations spaced 6 feet apart, Whitney said.
A couple of customers did telephone Monday asking if their appointments needed to be canceled and she assured them that Poppy is still open, she said.
Being open, Whitney said, is a relief after having to temporarily suspend operations in the spring.
“I enjoyed that time with my kids, but I am glad to be back at work and I hope we don’t get shut down,” she said. “I remain hopeful because this is an activity where you can wear a mask the entire time.”
The governor’s rules are one of a number of challenges she has encountered. She’s cut her hours so she can spend more time helping her elementary-age children with their school work that is online.
“I’m worried about the long-term effect of this on women in the workforce,” Whitney said.
Owners of other businesses were scrambling. Skate Pierce, an owner of Hogan’s Pub, is suspended inside seating today.
“It’s a little tough,” he said. “Every time there’s been new rules, there’s been a pretty noticeable drop in business.”
This time, he and his staff will serve food and drinks in an outside area, hopefully from a trailer that has a bar, and offer takeout drinks and meals, drawing on what they learned in the spring.
“We’re going to try to make the best of it, working within the rules to make it interesting,” Pierce said.
The community has been really supportive. One patron recently bought four $50 gift cards, kept one and gave him the rest to distribute to anyone he knew who was having a tough time.
That kind of loyalty has enabled the business to do OK, he said.
“We’re not raking in the money, but I’m not losing any money,” Pierce said. “...We’re doing really well despite a pretty huge amount of obstacles.”
Like Pierce, Kimberly Linder, owner of Dayjah Vu Yoga Studio, said she is having to change how she serves her clients who, in some instances, use yoga to help navigate the uncertainty that surrounds them.
She is hoping to start offering classes online, perhaps live and also in a format that customers could access any time. Idaho venues could be an option too since the rules are less strict if she could find places large enough for people to be 6 feet apart, she said.
“I’m definitely open to that and looking for creative opportunities to still continue to practice during these times because I know it’s so important,” Linder said.
