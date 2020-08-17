Last call for alcohol is now at 9:59 p.m. at a popular pub in downtown Clarkston.
Skate Pierce, owner of Hogan’s Pub, has lost his most profitable hours of operation because of Washington’s coronavirus restrictions, but he gets why the governor rolled back the rules earlier this month.
“It is what it is,” Pierce said. “I understand it, and we’re just kind of rolling with the punches. The late-night crowd is a lot more risky. They were arm wrestling, hugging and sharing cigarettes. I knew it wasn’t going to last.”
As cases surged in other parts of the state, Gov. Jay Inslee issued new statewide orders in early August that limited capacity at restaurants, gyms, bars and other activities. An end date to the latest restrictions isn’t on the calendar.
Pierce, who serves as a Clarkston city councilor and member of the Asotin County Public Health Board, is one of many business owners on the Washington side of the Snake River who are facing a constantly changing kaleidoscope of restrictions.
They said the challenge is even greater when people can drive across a bridge to a state with far fewer regulations.
Pete Broyles, who owns Riverport Brewery, said the initial coronavirus shutdown in March was devastating to his business, but it bounced back in June when the doors reopened.
“June was really good,” he said. “It actually compared to last year, and things were really starting to look up.”
Then Inslee rolled out the new rules, and Broyles could only offer outside seating and had to cancel live entertainment. He expanded a deck to add more seating and reduced the hours of operation to avoid the hottest part of the day. The brewery now opens at 3 p.m. instead of noon.
“It’s better than not being open at all,” Broyles said. “It’s working, but it’s not ideal. On the first day the new orders went into effect, it was the hottest day of the year to date — 108 degrees or something like that.”
He and other business owners said the close proximity to a state with fewer restrictions has been detrimental to Clarkston restaurants and bars. Seating capacity has been reduced from 75 percent to 50 percent, and groups are limited to five or fewer at each table. Alcohol service is banned after 10 p.m.
“It would help if we all had a level playing field,” Broyles said. “We are one big community. Through no fault of my own, my business is floundering compared to ones across the river, just because we have different governors.”
The mask mandate in Washington has prompted some former patrons to wine and dine in Idaho. In addition, live music acts that were booked in Clarkston had to shift to Lewiston venues after the rollback.
“Across the river, it’s the wild, Wild West,” Broyles said. “Apparently the Snake River has a magic COVID curtain that stops the virus. I would like local governments to have more control instead of the one-size-fits all approach in Washington.”
Robert Terry, the owner and chef at Saute’ on 6th, said his restaurant has plenty of indoor seating and ample space, so changes in capacity aren’t a major blow.
However, the ever-changing rules in the Evergreen State have caused a lot of confusion. Some Idaho patrons have told him they didn’t even know Saute’ was still open.
“It’s been a roller-coaster ride,” Terry said. “It really has. Every time the governor of Washington issues a new order, it confuses and scares people. We already limit the amount of customers so we can put out quality food. We also space out reservations. Most people like to eat between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., but we have plenty of space after 7.”
Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence said the governor’s proclamations have affected restaurants the most in her city.
“I think it’s really tough on small businesses, but I think the restrictions are needed because our numbers are going up again,” said Lawrence, who is also chairwoman of the Asotin County Public Health Board. “I think the masks definitely help, and we can’t slack off. It’s hard when things are different in Idaho. I really appreciate all of the people who wear masks because it helps everybody in the long run.”
Pierce said he drew a hard line in the sand at Hogan’s when the mask mandate was issued. Patrons who refuse to wear one are quickly shown the door.
“We can get a $10,000 fine for allowing someone in here without a mask,” he said. “I can’t afford to take that chance.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.