The phrase “back to business” took on a deeper meaning Saturday as operations like restaurants, salons, gyms and even bowling alleys in Lewiston allowed their first in-store customers as Idaho began Phase 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to cautiously reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The whole point is to have people together,” Brava’s owner Aubree Smith said of being able to welcome patrons back through the doors of her Main Street eatery. “That’s why people come out to restaurants and bars, to socialize and be together. It just doesn’t feel the same when you’re the only one there and you’re running food out to the curb. So it’s going to feel good to have a lively environment again and to be able to talk to people and be around people.”
Smith and her employees have been prepping for weeks to make sure they met the criteria to reopen Brava’s dining room ahead of Saturday’s beginning of the scheduled two-week second phase of Little’s plan.
“Everything is clean, everything is wiped,” she said, noting that all employees are wearing masks to help stem the spread of the virus. “We got the tape measure out and made sure all the tables were at least 10 feet apart. This last week has been getting to all the little fine details.”
For now, the dining room has lost about half of its tables because of the social distancing requirements. But Smith said she would take that over the take-out only business she’s been operating since the shutdown began in March. Revenues were down about 50 percent the first month, and 70 percent the next.
Crossfit LC Valley owner Amanda Long said she was more than willing at the beginning of the pandemic to close her gym and switch to electronic delivery of fitness classes to limit the kind of person-to-person contact that spreads the virus. But enough is enough, she said.
“We have to do what’s best for our members, and their physical health and their mental health is good for them,” she said. “I helped ‘flatten the curve,’ but I’m not willing to be closed for months on end.”
Members resumed in-person classes Saturday morning. Long said she capped the size of classes to help maintain healthy social distances between members, and added more classes to take up that slack. Carolyn and Gerardo Midence of Lewiston have been going to the gym for about four years and took full advantage of the ability to check out gym equipment and continue their workouts at home.
“The coaches have been amazingly supportive of trying to keep us on track,” Gerardo Midence said.
But on Saturday they were happy to be back in a community setting that helps provide even more motivation toward their fitness goals.
Public health officials have strongly encouraged the continued use of social distancing and sanitary measures like mask wearing and hand washing to prevent a surge in infections as states around the country begin to relax their restrictions. And while many of the owners and their employees at several businesses could be seen taking such measures, few customers seemed to be joining in the effort.
Several owners said they weren’t asking their customers to take steps like wearing masks, just to not come in if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, like a fever and cough.
Hair salons and barber shops had some of the most pent-up demand for services since most people aren’t comfortable cutting their own hair, or trusting a friend or family member to take a stab at it. Julie Joss, who co-owns Classique Cuts on 21st Street with Royane Scott, said her phone has been ringing constantly with calls from customers wanting appointments.
“They’ve been calling and asking, calling and asking,” Joss said while trying to keep a sign outside her front door with all the new sanitary regulations from falling over in the breeze. “Everybody’s been so anxious to get a haircut that they’ve been calling for two weeks. I keep telling them, ‘It will be on the news!’ ”
But when the day finally came, she and the other stylists in her five-station shop were clipping up a storm. She was especially happy for the stylists who weren’t eligible for unemployment benefits who can now start to take home some money again. And so far on Saturday, no one had complaints about safety protocols like having people sanitize or wash their hands, limiting the number of people allowed inside and not letting them bring in nonessential belongings.
“For the most part, everybody’s happy to do whatever,” she said. “They just want their hair cut.”
Bowling alley owner Ryan Knieriem at Orchards Lanes was excitedly doing a Facebook Live broadcast shortly before he reopened at 11 a.m. Saturday to invite the public back inside. One of his challenges was making sure the equipment that runs the alley was functional once he was able to turn everything back on.
“This is definitely the longest that I’m aware of that these machines have sat idle,” Knieriem said.
His adjoining restaurant, the Strike and Spare Bar and Grill, was able to stay open for takeout during the shutdown. It also reopened to in-person dining Saturday according to the distancing and sanitary regulations in Little’s plan. But the loyalty of his patrons ordering food to take home over the last several weeks really kept the operation afloat, Knieriem said.
He was also able to get some of the payroll protection funding from the federal government to help some of his employees who weren’t able to get unemployment benefits. Smith at Bravas and Joss at Classique Cuts said they tried to access the same kinds of assistance, but didn’t meet requirements or ran into technical issues.
Several of the proprietors who rent their buildings said they didn’t ask for a break from their property owners, but knew they could get one if needed. Rob Bircher, owner of Bircher’s Grill on Main Street, said his landlord did work with him on his rent, however, which was welcome because his takeout business only brought in about a quarter of his business pre-shutdown.
“Takeout and delivery doesn’t pay the bills,” Bircher said.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.