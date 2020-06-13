MOSCOW — The thud of baseballs hitting gloves echoed across Bear Field during a midweek practice as the Moscow Blue Devils prepared for their first game of the season.
Almost three months after organizations started cancelling sports across the country because of the coronavirus, baseball returns to the Palouse.
Moscow faces the Orofino Merchants in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today, weather pending, at Bear Field to start their American Legion Class A baseball season. Moscow’s junior legion team opens the season Sunday against the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen at the Moscow Community Playfields.
For the players, especially the seniors, the summer has more meaning this year since they missed out on their senior high school season because of the shutdown.
It’s been a long wait.
“It feels good because it’s been what, two to three months now where we didn’t even have a senior year for baseball, so it feels good to come out and play at least a (summer) season,” said Hayden Thompson, a first baseman, outfielder and pitcher for the Blue Devils. “It’s nice to get out and just have some fun with the guys.
“I think we’re going to have a pretty good team this year.”
Moscow coach Stan Mattoon said the long offseason has the players eager to finally face some competition.
“They want to play,” Moscow coach Stan Mattoon said. “They want something meaningful to grab onto. They can practice ’til the cows come home, but they really feel like they want to go out and do something now.”
With most of the players returning from last year’s Moscow team that advanced to the Legion state tournament, plus a couple of new additions, the Blue Devils are poised to pick up where they left off.
Last year, Moscow finished 33-11 and ended the regular season on a 12-game winning streak.
The team is made up of mostly Moscow High School players, with three players from Potlatch, one from Troy and one from Logos.
Many of the players have been playing together since their Little League days.
“Some of these kids on this team, I’ve been playing with them since I was 7, 8 years old,” Blue Devils catcher CJ Anderson said. “It’s kind of nice, we get to grow up with each other, ending it right with summer ball.”
The team will have two weeks of practice under their belts by the time the first pitch is thrown. Mattoon said players still are feeling rusty after their long absence, but improvement has been coming quickly.
Kyle Lynas, a senior third baseman and pitcher, said he was nervous during May’s tryouts after not really touching a baseball for a few months.
“Everyone was really rusty,” Lynas said. “Now, I feel like we’re doing a lot better and that nervousness has shaken off a little bit. It feels really good to be out here.”
Mattoon said depth could be a strength for Moscow this year. Since it’s a 19U league, some players even returned from college for their final go with the Blue Devils.
“Billy Adams is back, he always swings the bat really well,” Mattoon said. “He actually returned from college.
“Peyton Waters has picked up where he left off on the mound for us. He graduated last year (and) he decided to come back.”
Chad Redinger and Barrett Abendroth will share time at shortstop, Mattoon said, and Ryan Delusa is a promising first baseman.
The three Potlatch players — Lynas, Connor Akins and Jarod Grady from the Loggers’ 2019 Idaho Class 1A state championship team — also provide a big boost of experience.
“Everybody out there is a good ball player,” Mattoon said. “They all just have to do their thing and not worry about who they’re playing. We just need to go out and take care of us and we’ll be fine.”
Mattoon said the Blue Devils still are following the COVID-19 protocols all teams have implemented. Players use hand sanitizer twice at every practice and have their temperature taken beforehand.
During games and practices, players will adhere to distancing protocols (as best as they can), which means some players who aren’t in the game might have to sit outside the dugout.
Fans are allowed at the games, but the stands will be closed. Instead, fans are encouraged to space out along the right and left field sides, or sit on the hill overlooking Bear Field at Moscow Middle School. Physical distancing of 6 feet is encouraged.
“There is plenty of room for people, and we’re hoping to get some people out from the area to watch because it is live baseball,” Mattoon said. “Like I’ve been telling these guys, you might get a lot of people because they’re getting tired of watching reruns on TV.”
Mattoon said he doesn’t expect the team to shake all the rust off right away, but every team in the league is in the same position.
“Everyone is hungry,” he said. “Once they get rolling, I think it’s going to be fun to watch.”
Moscow Blue Devils 2020 senior team schedule
All home games at Moscow Bear Field unless indicated
Today — Orofino (2), 1 p.m.
Tuesday — Camas Prairie (2), 5 p.m.
Thursday — Big Bucks Tournament*
Friday — Big Bucks Tournament*
June 20 — Big Bucks Tournament*
June 21 — Big Bucks Tournament*
June 23 — Spokane (2), 4 p.m.
June 25 — Silver Valley (2), 4 p.m.
June 27 — at Sandpoint (2), 1 p.m.
June 30 — Northern Lakes (2), 4 p.m.
July 2 — Sandpoint (2), 1 p.m.@
July 4 — at Camas Prairie (2), 1 p.m.
July 5 — at Orofino (2), 1 p.m.
July 10 — Coeur d’Alene Tournament
July 11 — Coeur d’Alene Tournament
July 12 — Coeur d’Alene Tournament
July 15 — at Northern Lakes (2), 3 p.m.
July 17 — at Coeur d’Alene (2), 5 p.m.
July 19 — at Silver Valley (2), 1 p.m.
July 22 — Coeur d’Alene (2), 4 p.m.
July 27 — State tournament+
July 28 — State tournament+
July 29 — State tournament+
July 30 — State tournament+
July 31 — State tournament+
Aug. 1 — State tournament+
* — at Libby, Mont.
@ — at Moscow Community Playfields
+ — site TBD