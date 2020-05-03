Officials say blood donations continue to be critical during the coronavirus crisis.
A sampling of local opportunities to donate are listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
The American Red Cross office is at 508 Thain Road. People are asked to call in advance to make an appointment to donate so staff members can make arrangements to keep people at a safe social distance. More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.
Scheduled drives this month include:
MOSCOW — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. May 26, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road.
VIOLA — 1-6 p.m. May 11, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.
NEZPERCE — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 21, Nezperce Christian Church, 307 Fourth St.
OROFINO — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28, Orofino Armory, 10210 Highway 12.
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individual’s temperature and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites.
The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st Street. Additional information is available at (877) 258-4825.
Mobile Vitalant blood drives this month include:
PULLMAN — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Living Faith Fellowship Church, 1035 S. Grand Ave.
PULLMAN — 12:30-6 p.m. May 26 and 27, YMCA of the Palouse, 105 NE Spring St.
GRANGEVILLE — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 28, Grangeville Senior Center, County Road.