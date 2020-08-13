The Big Sky Conference announced Thursday morning its decision to postpone all fall sports competitions until at least spring 2021.
The league’s presidents’ council convened the day before, affirming the recommendation from athletic directors.
Football, women’s soccer, volleyball and cross country will be affected at Idaho. Last week, when the Big Sky announced it was pushing its football season to the spring, UI left open the possibility of playing up to three nonconference games, but the conference’s Thursday resolution prohibits that premise.
Big Sky institutions are still allowed to hold athletics activities at their discretion, providing they abide by NCAA legislation, campus policies, and local and state regulations.
“While I am confident that our conference is making the right decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, it breaks my heart knowing how disappointing this will be to all of them who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete this fall,” commissioner Tom Wistrcill said, quoted in the news release. “Our efforts in the conference office now will focus on doing everything within our power to make their spring season the best that it possibly can be, which includes advocating for their NCAA championships to be held then. As campuses begin re-opening this fall, we hope that everyone remains safe and healthy while we continue to learn more about how best to manage this fluid situation and its impact on higher education.”
The Big Sky will decide on the fate of winter sports at a later date.