It started in Texas by a high school prinicipal who thought it would be a good way to honor seniors who are missing out on their final opportunities to make a difference on the athletic fields, on the stage and in their communities.
Now, it’s coming to Idaho.
The “Be The Light” campaign will take place throughout numerous high schools in the state at 8:20 p.m. Friday (2020 in military time), including almost a dozen in this area, as a way to show appreciation to those 12th-graders who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re just trying to let them know that we’re thinking about them and let them know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Lewiston athletic director Corey Williams said Wednesday. “Hopefully, sooner than later that we’ll be back together in one way, shape or form. ... It’s a way to recognize our kids, our coaches, our adults, our directors and things that got cut short. It’s a pretty simple way to do it.”
“We’re definitely thinking of them, we value them and they’re not forgotten,” Moscow athletic director Lance Abendroth said. “There’s people who are still wishing that they could play, but we’re going to honor them regardless because of everything that they’ve done. They’ve had great careers and we want to let them know that we appreciate them.”
Facilities at the participating schools will turn their lights on for 20 minutes. Citizens of each community are invited to drive by those facilities and honk their horns to show appreciation to those seniors for what they’ve done the past four years.
The trend began March 24 when Dumas (Texas) High School principal Brett Beesley went on a drive in his area and came up with the idea. He later sent a post on Twitter that read, “To all the student of Dumas ISD: Tonight and every weekday night from 8 to 9 we are going to burn our stadium lights for you ... as a symbol of hope and an assurance that you are on our hearts and minds,” with the hashtag #BeTheLight.”
The post went viral, with several states taking part in the effort.
There are a total of 11 area school districts at least that will conduct events, including Lewiston, Moscow, Grangeville, Orofino, Kamiah, Salmon River, Highland, Nezperce, Clearwater Valley, Prairie and Timberline.
The idea for the event here began in southern Idaho, Williams and Abendroth said. It was brought to all of the athletic directors’ attention through an email chain, and the ADs were wondering of a way to be able to honor those kids while still practicing safe physical distancing guidelines.
“After some ideas were tossed around, this is what we ended up with,” Abendroth said.
In Lewiston, the event, which came together late Wednesday, tentatively is set for Bengal Field. Williams said more information about the event will come out via social media today.
In Moscow, the event will be staged at the football and baseball fields by the middle school.
Grangeville, Salmon River, Highland, Clearwater Valley and Timberline will turn on the lights at their respective football fields, Orofino plans to light up all stadium lights, Kamiah’s event will be held at the Bob Squires Complex, and Nezperce staff members will be parked in the parking lot and shining their vehicle lights.
At Prairie, football coach Ryan Hasselstrom confirmed there will be coaches on the track at the football stadium with the lights on, and the public is encouraged to drive by.
The Idaho High School Activities Association extended its suspension of all spring sports activities on March 31 from April 5 to April 20. That is to fall in line with Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order and the state board of education’s mandate of all schools remaining closed through that day. The board extended the soft closure of schools through the rest of the school year Monday, but provided flexibility for school districts to reopen sooner if they get approval from local health officials.
To reopen before the end of the calendar year, school districts would need to satisfy to-be-determined criteria that will be approved by the state board Monday.
In Idaho, there are 1,232 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 18 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday. In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 395,011 cases, with a total of 12,754 deaths. According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbs to 432,132, with a total of 14,817 deaths, as of 10:50 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday.
For the events in the area to be pulled off Friday, it’s a delicate balance of honoring the athletes while making sure local ordinances and health regulations are followed because of COVID-19.
“I’m up for anything that puts these kids in the spotlight and gives them some recognition, because being an athlete is hard enough and it’s nice, whether you win or lose, to be acknowledged one way or another, whether its from your parents, friends, the community,” Abendroth said. “Absolutely we were in support of it.
“However, there’s a big picture out there, and that’s everybody’s health and safety. That’s actually our No. 1 job is to keep everyone safe and do no harm. Is the risk worth the reward and how much of a risk is it?”
For Williams, it’s also more than just the athletes who deserved to be honored as well.
“In this time, it’s good that we recognize our seniors,” Williams said. “Our drama kids couldn’t put on a spring production because of this, and that’s a big deal to them. It just kind of shows that we’re thinking about them too.”
Everyone involved wants to stress that physical distancing rules will be enforced and it’s not a time to congregate. But at the same time, this was the best way to celebrate the accomplishments of those seniors who might feel as if something is being taken away from them.
“It’s clean, it’s simple and it’s only 20 minutes long,” Williams said. “The biggest thing is we need to do it productively and safely.”
